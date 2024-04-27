Steelers select cornerback Ryan Watts 195th overall

DETROIT (KDKA) - With the 195th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Steelers have drafted cornerback Ryan Watts out of the University of Texas.

Watts is listed as a 6-foot-3, 208-pound defensive back. During the 2023 season, Watts was credited with 38 total tackles and three passes defended.

The Texas native transferred to the Longhorns by way of Ohio State. He was a two-year defensive back who played in 24 games with 23 starts. Watts also was a 2022 honorable mention All-Big 12 selection by the league's coaches.

KDKA will have a full draft recap tonight on KDKA-TV at 7:30 p.m.

You can follow our draft coverage right here.