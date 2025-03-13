QB Mason Rudolph reportedly agrees to two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Mason Rudolph is on his way back to the Steel City. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Mason Rudolph have reportedly agreed on a two-year contract worth $8 million.

According to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Rudolph considered multiple offers this free agency period, but decided to return to the place that drafted him out of the third round in the 2018 NFL Draft.

When Rudolph officially signs with the team, he will be the second quarterback on the roster, alongside QB Skylar Thompson. Justin Fields signed with the New York Jets, and Russell Wilson is currently a free agent.

Wilson is reportedly meeting with other teams, including the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.

That leaves Steelers fans wondering what the resolution will be for Aaron Rodgers, who has been linked to the Steelers this week. Steelers' fans sounded off on Tuesday afternoon about the possibility of the 4-time MVP joining the black-and-gold. He has not made a decision on where he will play in the 2025-26 season.

Steelers' free agency acquisition so far

Rudolph is the latest piece added to the team during the free agency period. CB Darius Slay, CB Brandin Echols and Kenneth Gainwell signed with Pittsburgh, in addition to the trade for DK Metcalf from Seattle on Sunday evening.

Mike Tomlin and co. have seen the departures of starters Dan Moore Jr., Elandon Roberts, Najee Harris and Donte Jackson.