Steelers pick offensive lineman Mason McCormick 119th overall

2024 NFL Draft Preview: Steelers to make 7 picks after busy offseason

DETROIT (KDKA) - With the 119th overall pick, coming in the fourth round, the Steelers selected offensive lineman Mason McCormick out of South Dakota State.

The 6'5", 315-pound lineman from Sioux Falls, South Dakota set the school record for consecutive games started with 57, playing in all 15 games.

He also has racked up several awards in his time at South Dakota State, including the Associated Press FCS All-America First Team honors in both 2022 and 2023.

The team captain in 2021, 2022, and 2023 was honored as the team's top offensive lineman in 2023 and played in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The Steelers still have two picks remaining, both in the sixth round, 178th overall and 195th overall.

