Troy Fautanu drafted by Pittsburgh Steelers in Round 1 of NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Offensive lineman Troy Fautanu was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of Thursday's NFL Draft in Detroit.

Fautanu was drafted No. 20 overall, one of Pittsburgh's seven picks in this year's draft. The selection on Thursday was announced on the stage by Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward.

Fautanu was a star offensive lineman in college for the Washington Huskies. He was a third-team Associated Press All-American last season, helping lead the Huskies to a runner-up finish after a loss to Michigan in the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship.

He started 15 games at left tackle for Washington last season but he also has experience at guard. CBS Sports' Pete Prisco gave the pick a "B."

"The Steelers needed another tackle to go with Broderick Jones, but Fautano can also play inside. He is a physical player who fits what they want to do. This is a nice, solid Steelers pick," he said.

The pick bolsters the team's offensive line, which features last year's first-round pick Broderick Jones. Fautanu will help protect Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson. The veteran quarterback signed with the team after being released by the Denver Broncos.

The draft continues on Friday with Rounds 2 and 3. The Steelers have one pick in the second round (No. 51) and two picks in the third round (Nos. 84 and 98).