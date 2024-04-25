The Pittsburgh Steelers have 7 picks in the NFL Draft. Here's what to know.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The NFL Draft will kickoff tonight in Detroit and the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to make the 20th overall pick in the draft.

The Steelers are looking to improve on their 10-7 record from last season where the team lost to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card, their third time losing in the first round of the playoffs in four seasons.

Pittsburgh has not won a postseason game since 2016 and now head into the draft and the 2024 season with a revamped roster amid a flurry of offseason activity.

When does the draft start and how can I watch?

The first round of the draft will get underway at 8 p.m. tonight at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit.

A general view of the NFL Draft stage on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 in Detroit. Adam Hunger / AP

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is expected to be drafted by the Chicago Bears with the first overall pick.

Round 2 and 3 will be held tomorrow night starting at 7 p.m. and Rounds 4-7 will take place on Saturday starting at 12 p.m.

There are numerous ways to watch the draft this year.

ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network will all be broadcasting live from Detroit.

"Finding Steelers is an all-encompassing task."

Heading into the busy weekend, Steelers general manager and head coach Mike Tomlin spoke at length about the process of preparing for the draft, their excitement, and different routes the team could go when it becomes their turn to pick tonight.

"Finding Steelers is an "all-encompassing" task," Khan said. "It's the tape, it's getting to know the person, it's doing the homework on them, talking to people that have been around them, but it's a diligent process."

"I'm just appreciative of the work that the scouts and the personnel department does for us over the course of a 12-month calendar," Tomlin said. "I'm also excited about our draft because of the quality work that we've been able to get done in free agency."

When asked about the possibility of trading down in the first round of the draft, Khan said that "you never trade away from a good player," but also added that if a scenario makes sense for both sides, you have to look at it. "

In addition to discussing the draft itself, Khan said that the team will be having 'serious conversations' on fifth-year options for players like Najee Harris and Justin Fields after the draft.

Recapping the Steelers' busy offseason

It's been a busy offseason for Steelers general manager Omar Khan. From the free agent market to making trades, the team is headed into the draft and the 2024 season with a revamped roster following a flurry of activity.

Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson signed with the Steelers after being released by the Broncos and linebacker Patrick Queen switched sides in the battle of the AFC North, moving on from the Ravens and signing here in Pittsburgh.

Russell Wilson and Patrick Queen were the two big signings the Pittsburgh Steelers made in free agency this offseason. Getty Images

Wilson's coming to Pittsburgh wasn't the only change in the quarterbacks room for the Steelers, however, as the team traded Kenny Pickett to Philadelphia, acquired Justin Fields in a trade with Chicago, and Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph left via free agency.

The Steelers also traded wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers.

Do the Steelers still have a chance to host the 2026 NFL Draft?



With next year's draft already set to be hosted by the Green Bay Packers, the city of Pittsburgh and the Steelers are hopeful that they'll be picked to host either the 2026 or 2027 NFL Draft.

Earlier this year, the Steelers officially submitted their bid to host the draft.

The financial side of hosting the draft events would be significant, with around 300,000 to 400,000 people likely to be in the city over the weekend and an economic impact of around $130 million.

Governor Shapiro has backed the Steelers' and the city's efforts to become a host for the event, saying that "Pittsburgh is the best choice in the country to host the NFL Draft."

If Pittsburgh were to be selected to host the draft, the plan would be for the events to be held on the North Shore near Acrisure Stadium and Stage AE.

The league is expected to announce the location for the 2026 Draft after the owners meet in May.

What players from Pitt, WVU, and Penn State could get drafted early?



Among the local teams to the Pittsburgh area, Penn State will have the most players drafted, including a possibility of multiple first-round picks. Offensive lineman Olu Fashanu and defensive end Chop Robinson are expected to be taken in the first round with Fashanu likely to be off the board by the time the Steelers' pick at #20 comes up.

Penn Hills graduate Daequan Hardy is expected be a late-round pick if he is drafted.

WVU center Zach Frazier is expected to be drafted late in the first round and could certainly be a possible pick for the Steelers, who are in need of a center after releasing Mason Cole earlier in the offseason.

When it comes to Pitt players, no Panthers are near the top of the draft boards, but offensive lineman Matt Goncalves and Bub Means are likely late-round picks. Aliquippa native MJ Devonshire will also likely be a late-round pick.

What picks do the Steelers have in the draft?

The Steelers have a total of seven picks in this year's draft.

The team does not have any picks in the 5th round or 7th round as those selections were dealt away in the Kevin Dotson trade to Los Angeles and the Diontae Johnson trade to Carolina, respectively.

1st round - 20th overall pick

2nd round - 51st overall pick

3rd round - 84th overall pick

3rd round - 98th overall pick (originally held by Eagles, acquired in Kenny Pickett trade)

4th round - 119th overall pick

6th round - 178th overall pick (originally held by Panthers, acquired in Diontae Johnson trade)

6th round - 195th overall pick

Last year's picks

The 2023 draft was a fruitful one for the Pittsburgh Steelers with the team's first five picks all playing key roles on the team last season.

Offensive tackle Broderick Jones was selected with the 14th overall pick last year out of Georgia and made his first career start in Week 5 against the Ravens, playing in 11 games for the Steelers in his rookie campaign.

With the first pick in the second round of last year's draft, the team went with a familiar family name, drafting cornerback Joey Porter, Jr. out of Penn State and made the PWFA All-Rookie team after starting in 11 games.

Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. took the field before a Thursday Night Football game against the New England Patriots on Dec. 7th, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Mike Darnay/KDKA

The Steelers got key contributions from other draft picks in defensive lineman Keeanu Benton, tight end Darnell Washington, and linebacker Nick Herbig.

Defensive back Cory Trice Jr. has yet to make his NFL debut after being placed on injured reserve last year and offensive lineman Spencer Anderson saw minimal playing time.

Drafting a Dynasty

The KDKA-TV Sports team dove into the 1974 Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and how it started one of the greatest dynasties in pro sports.