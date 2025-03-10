Who did the Philadelphia Eagles sign today? Track 2025 NFL free agency

The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are not expected to be as active as they were last March, but with general manager Howie Roseman, it can never be ruled out that the Birds won't make some sort of splash.

Philadelphia did most of its heavy-lifting last week, signing Saquon Barkley to a historic contract extension and re-signing All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun. While Baun is back, the Birds are expected to lose some of their free agents.

The Eagles are holding a news conference with Barkley today to discuss his contract extension. The presser will be live-streamed in the video player above once it begins.

Who are the Philadelphia Eagles' free agents?

After extending Baun, the Eagles have 13 unrestricted free agents and one restricted free agent.

The big names are guard Mekhi Becton, edge rusher Josh Sweat and defensive lineman Milton Williams.

Linebacker Oren Burks is also a free agent. Burks helped fill the void in Philadelphia's defense in the playoffs after Nakobe Dean suffered a knee injury.

Here is a list of the Eagles' free agents:

Mekhi Becton, G

Josh Sweat, EDGE

Milton Williams, DL

Oren Burks, LB

Isaiah Rodgers, CB

Avonte Maddox, CB

Kenneth Gainwell, RB

Britain Covey (RFA), WR

Parris Campbell, WR

Jack Driscoll, T

Fred Johnson, T

Le'Raven Clark, T

Rick Lovato, LS

C.J. Uzomah, TE

What is the NFL's legal tampering period?

While the NFL's new league year doesn't begin until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, teams can start negotiating with agents of unrestricted free agents during the league's legal tampering period. It's important to note, however, that no deals agreed upon during this period can become official until the start of the new league when free agency officially begins.

Philadelphia Eagles 2025 NFL free agency tracker

Here is a running list of who the Eagles have signed — and lost — before and during the 2025 NFL free agency and legal tampering periods.

March 4: The Eagles sign Saquon Barkley to a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension. The extension makes Barkley the highest-paid running back in NFL history and the league's first-ever $20 million-plus-per-year running back.

March 5: One day after extending Barkley, Howie Roseman and the Eagles prevented All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun from reaching free agency. The Birds and Baun agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract extension with $34 million reportedly guaranteed.