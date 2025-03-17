Azeez Ojulari, former Giants edge rusher and Georgia Bulldog, signs with Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles added another former Georgia Bulldog to their defense when they signed outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari to a one-year deal on Monday. ESPN reported the deal is worth $4 million.

Ojulari, 24, has spent the past four seasons with the New York Giants after he was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.

In four years with the Giants, Ojulari has 22 sacks in 46 games, along with 37 quarterback hits, but he's missed plenty of games due to injuries so far in his career.

Ojulari has only played a full season once, which came in his rookie season in 2021 when he had a career-high eight sacks. In 2022, he dealt with calf, ankle and quad injuries. He then missed six games in the 2023 season due to hamstring and ankle injuries. Last year, Ojulari missed the final six games of the 2024 season with a toe injury.

Before the toe injury, Ojulari had six sacks, 28 total tackles and 10 quarterback hits. He also had a fumble recovery. Ojulari had 22 pressures in the 2024 season, which ranked 81st out of 211 edge rushers, according to Pro Football Focus.

Ojulari is the third player from the Giants the Eagles have signed so far this offseason. Last week, the Birds signed veteran cornerback Adoree' Jackson on a one-year deal. They also brought back outside linebacker Patrick Johnson, who spent the first four years of his career in Philadelphia.

After winning the Super Bowl, the Eagles have lost several key players on the defensive side of the ball.

Super Bowl LIX stars Josh Sweat and Milton Williams each headed elsewhere in free agency. Sweat signed a four-year, $76.4 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals, while Williams inked a contract worth $104 million with $63 million guaranteed for four years with the New England Patriots. The Birds also lost cornerbacks Darius Slay and Isaiah Rodgers, and the team unexpectedly traded C.J. Gardner-Johnson, which created a void at safety. It's unclear if Brandon Graham, the longest-tenured Eagle, will return for the 2025 season. He said last year the 2024 season would be his "farewell tour."

Last week, the Eagles added more passing rushing help by signing former Kansas City Chiefs edge rusher Joshua Uche to a one-year contract.

Ojulari also joins several players on the Eagles' defense who played college football at Georgia.

Defensive linemen Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, linebacker Nakobe Dean and defensive backs Kelee Ringo and Lewis Cine all played at Georgia before heading to the NFL.