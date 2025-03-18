Brandon Graham, a two-time Super Bowl champion, retires after 15 seasons with Philadelphia Eagles

Brandon Graham, a Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl hero who made one of the biggest plays in franchise history, announced his retirement Tuesday after a season he openly referred to as his "farewell tour."

The six-time captain is one of the most accomplished players in franchise history and returned from a triceps injury to play in Super Bowl LIX, a blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs that halted their attempt at a three-peat.

Graham played in three Super Bowls, winning two. In Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots, Graham etched his name into Philadelphia sports history. He made the biggest play of the game when he strip-sacked quarterback Tom Brady late in the fourth quarter to help the Birds win their first-ever Lombardi Trophy. Graham, right tackle Lane Johnson, kicker Jake Elliott and long snapper Rick Lovato are the only four players in team history to win two Super Bowls.

Teary-eyed and flanked by two Lombardi trophies, Graham spoke fondly of the Eagles' organization from the top down, thanking everyone from the team where he played his whole career.

"This game has changed my life, but more importantly, this city has changed my life," Graham said. "It has given me a purpose far beyond football. It has shown me what it means to be a leader, to be a friend, to be a man of faith, and to have integrity."

He thanked his parents for the sacrifices they made and said he hoped he made them proud. And the Michigan native acknowledged how he came to love the City of Brotherly Love.

"You all know I gave everything I had, everything I had in this," Graham said. "I don't have no regrets. And that's one thing I tell them young boys, 'don't have no regrets.' Fifteen years ago I walked into this city as a young man with dreams, big dreams, a little bit of nervousness and a whole lot of fire in my heart. I had no idea back then what this journey would bring. I didn't know how many times I would be tested. I didn't know how much I would grow. And I truly didn't know how deeply I would fall in love with these fans and the team and this city."

Brandon Graham's career stats and achievements

Until retiring Graham was the current longest-tenured Eagle and player in Philadelphia sports. He was drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft out of the University of Michigan. He was the first pick Howie Roseman made when he became general manager in 2010.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham speaks during the team's NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke / AP

Graham played the most regular-season games in franchise history, with 206 from 2010 to 2024. He's the only player in franchise history to play at least 200 regular-season games. The next closest players are Jason Kelce with 193 and Fletcher Cox with 188.

His only Pro Bowl appearance came in 2020, and he was named Second-Team All-Pro in the 2016 season. He posted his best sack numbers in his career, with 11, in the 2022 season.

Graham ranks third all-time on the team's sacks list with 76.5. He only trails former edge rushers Trent Cole and Reggie White. Graham passed former Birds defensive lineman Clyde Simmons last season on the all-time list in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams.

In that game against the Rams, Graham suffered a torn triceps injury and believed he was done for the remainder of the season. But an Eagles Super Bowl berth gave Graham a chance to return and earn another championship.

He did just that at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and celebrated the Super Bowl win with his family after the big game. Derrick Gunn, a longtime Eagles reporter, reported after the win that Graham re-tore his triceps in the Super Bowl.

Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with family members after beating the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans. Getty Images

Graham went from bust to Super Bowl hero

After 15 seasons with the Birds, Graham has picked up plenty of accolades and won two Super Bowls in Philadelphia, but the early years of his career were filled with adversity.

Graham tore his anterior cruciate ligament in December of his rookie year in 2010. The injury forced him to miss the beginning of the sophomore season.

On top of that, Graham was constantly compared to former NFL safety Earl Thomas early in his career. Graham was selected 13th overall in the 2010 NFL draft by the Eagles, while Thomas was picked one selection later at 14th overall by the Seattle Seahawks.

Thomas was a part of Seattle's "Legion of Boom" defense that won a Super Bowl over the Denver Broncos in 2014. He also made seven Pro Bowls and was named to three First-Team All-Pro teams, so many Birds fans thought the team made the wrong selection.

The recent departure of safety Brian Dawkins, an Eagles legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer, left a void at the safety at the time, which made matters worse. Fans were giving Graham such a hard time on social media that he went on a blocking spree on Twitter that led to the #BlockedByBrandon campaign by 97.5 The Fanatic.

Graham was also apparently nearly cut by former Eagles head coach Chip Kelly. Graham told Pro Football Focus in 2016 that Kelly was "going to let me go" in favor of linebacker Travis Long.

Long ended up suffering an injury before the 2014 season, and Graham eventually secured the starting job. In his speech, he thanked Cole and teammates for the chemistry they had together.

Years later, Graham strip-sacked Brady and the team had a long-awaited parade down Broad Street.

If Graham was cut, Philly sports history likely would've been changed forever.

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots has the ball stripped by Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles late in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis. Streeter Lecka / Getty Images

"Y'all are my brothers, cause I only have sisters. ... Football was one thing where I got some real brothers and we went to war together, and we fought hard," Graham said. "We made history together, and while the trophies and rings are incredible, what I will cherish the most are the moments, the locker room laughs."

"It was just a chemistry like no other, man," Graham said. "And I'm going to always remember that, cause that's what helped me in the moments where they called me a bust."

"[Brandon Graham] has meant the world to me"

Graham isn't only loved in Philadelphia for his play on the football field. He's also done plenty of work off the field in the Delaware Valley.

Graham has been nominated for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award twice, including in the 2024 season. The award is given to a player based on their contributions off the field.

Graham started the Team Graham Fund, which offers resources to various organizations in the Detroit area. Graham and his wife, Carlyne, are both from Detroit. He's also been active at fundraising events for the Eagles Radiothon and Eagles Autism Foundation.

Graham has served as a role model for younger Eagles players, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Eagles outside linebacker Jalyx Hunt said he appreciated how genuine Graham was in his rookie season.

"BG has meant the world to me," he said. "He is himself 100% of the time, which is something I really appreciate about him, especially in this line of business," he added. "You run into some people who aren't always genuine. But he himself is just — you're going to get BG good, BG bad, BG upset, sad, he's all going to be the same. He's all going to be genuine. Not only have I learned so much from him football-wise, I've learned so much outside of football."