WR Terrace Marshall Jr. agrees to deal with Philadelphia Eagles, report says

Breaking down the Eagles’ offseason with EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer

Wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, according to NFL Network.

Marshall, a former second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers, will be 25 years old in June. He spent the last season with the Las Vegas Raiders and played his first three seasons in the NFL with the Panthers. Marshall was also on the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad in 2024 before he was released and joined the Raiders.

Overall, Marshall has 67 catches for 808 yards and one touchdown in 43 games. His best season came in 2022 when he had 28 catches for 490 yards and his lone touchdown.

Marshall isn't a lock to make the Eagles' roster, but he'll get a chance to compete for a spot on the wide receiver depth chart behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson. Marshall will likely compete for a role with second-year wideouts Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith, but the Eagles could also still add another veteran wideout later this offseason or in the 2025 NFL draft.

Veteran wide receiver Parris Campbell played 12% of the team's offensive snaps in five games last season, but he signed with the Dallas Cowboys in free agency. Campbell moved from the practice squad to the active roster, so maybe Marshall fills a similar role.

The Eagles haven't made a big splash like they did in 2024 free agency, but they've made plenty of signings to build around their core ahead of the 2025 season.