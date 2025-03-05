Philadelphia Eagles re-sign LB Zack Baun after All-Pro season

How the Eagles helped New Orleans terror attack survivor during "dark" time

The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back a key member of their No. 1-ranked defense. All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun and the Eagles agreed to a three-year contract extension Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Baun's contract is for $51 million with $34 million guaranteed and an additional $1.5 million available in incentives and escalators.

Baun, 28, became one of the best linebackers in the league in the 2024 season as the Birds won the second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history in a dominant win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

In Vic Fangio's defense, Baun had a career year and shattered expectations. Baun was a finalist for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award, which went to Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II, and earned First-Team All-Pro honors. He was also named to the Pro Bowl.

In the regular season, Baun played 16 games and led the team in total tackles with 151 and recorded 3.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and one interception. He also forced five fumbles and recovered one.

Baun's stellar play on defense continued in the playoffs. He led the team in total tackles with 33, had two interceptions, and recovered two fumbles and forced another. One of Baun's interceptions in the postseason happened in the Super Bowl against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the Eagles built a decisive lead in the first half.

Zack Baun #53 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

In a clip on NFL Films after the Super Bowl, Baun called his shot and predicted he would intercept Mahomes.

Baun signed with the Eagles last offseason on a one-year, $3.5 million deal on the same day the team signed running back Saquon Barkley and edge rusher Bryce Huff.

Before that, Baun spent four years with the New Orleans Saints, mostly playing special teams. He had never played more than 27% of the snaps on defense before the 2024 season, but that changed when he joined Philadelphia. He thrived in Fangio's defense and played a career-high 95% of the defensive snaps for the Birds. He won one of the starting linebacker jobs with fellow linebacker Nakobe Dean in training camp.

So far, the Eagles have had a busy offseason after winning the Super Bowl.

The Eagles recently awarded Barkley a historic contract extension that made him the highest paid running back in NFL history. They also cut cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry with a post-June 1 designation to save cap space.