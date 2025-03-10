Eagles reportedly lose Milton Williams to New England Patriots in NFL free agency

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly losing defensive tackle Milton Williams in NFL free agency. Williams is reportedly finalizing a contract with the New England Patriots, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Williams' contract is for four years, $104 million with $63 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Williams, a third-round pick out of Louisiana Tech in the 2021 NFL draft, had a breakout season in 2024 and a dominant performance in the Eagles' 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams, left, strips the ball from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. Matt Slocum/AP

The 26-year-old recorded two sacks in the Eagles' Super Bowl win, including a strip-sack of Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter.

In 2024, Williams was credited with five sacks, 10 quarterback hits, 40 total pressures and a forced fumble in 17 regular-season games. Pro Football Focus graded him 70.1, 31st among defensive linemen last season.

Williams was one of several free agents from the Eagles this offseason. The Eagles also lost Super Bowl LIX star Josh Sweat in free agency. Sweat reportedly signed a four-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Last week, the Eagles re-signed All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun to a three-year contract and extended running back Saquon Barkley to a historic contract extension.

The Eagles are not expected to be super active in free agency this offseason, but with general manager Howie Roseman, the door can never be closed. With Williams reportedly leaving, the Birds will likely be looking to replenish their defensive line. That could happen in free agency or in April's NFL draft.

The NFL's legal tampering period began at noon Monday. The new league year starts at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, which is when contracts negotiated during the tampering period can become official.