Eagles trade C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Texans for Kenyon Green, reports say

After sitting out the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period, the Philadelphia Eagles are shaking up the league's No. 1-ranked defense. The Eagles are trading safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans for 2022 first-round pick Kenyon Green, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garfolo.

The trade reportedly also includes draft pick swaps in 2026. The Eagles are sending a 2026 fifth-round pick to Houston and will get a sixth-round pick back.

Who is Kenyon Green?

The Texans selected Green with the 15th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Texas A&M. Green played three seasons with the Aggies, forgoing his final year of eligibility to enter the draft.

In college, Green was a two-time All-American, made the Southeastern Conference's All-Freshman team, second-team All-SEC in 2020 and first-team All-SEC in 2021. He played left guard, right guard and tackle at A&M.

Green has started 23 games over his three-year NFL career, but he's dealt with injuries. He missed the 2023 season with a shoulder injury. Last season, he played in 12 games and started nine in Houston.

Guard Kenyon Green of the Houston Texans warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, at Lambeau Field on October 20, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

In 2024, Green played 582 snaps at left guard with the Texans, allowing five sacks and 28 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

Still 23, Green will come to the Eagles with the chance to work with renowned offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

Mekhi Becton, a Soutland success story, is an unrestricted free agent. It's possible, if not likely, that the Eagles view Green as Becton's replacement at right guard or at least competition with 2023 third-round pick Tyler Steen.

Eagles move on from CJGJ again after a Super Bowl

For the second time in three years, the Eagles are moving on from Gardner-Johnson after a Super Bowl. This time, however, CJGJ will leave Philadelphia as a Super Bowl champion.

Gardner-Johnson, 27, returned to the Eagles last March on a three-year contract and helped Philadelphia win its second Super Bowl in franchise history. He left the Birds in free agency after Super Bowl LVII in 2022 and spent one season in Detroit. Then, last offseason, the Eagles brought him back, and now the team is letting him off to Houston.

"I love you Philly, we forever champions," Gardner-Johnson wrote on X.

CJGJ had six interceptions, 12 pass deflections and one forced fumble in 16 regular-season games in 2024. Pro Football Focus gave him a 76.0 grade, 21st out of NFL safeties. He was one of the Eagles' team leaders on defense.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

With the trade, the Eagles are offloading the $11.5 million they owed him over the next two seasons. He'll make $8.5 million in 2025.

Gardner-Johnson is now the third defensive back and sixth defensive player to depart Philadelphia after its Super Bowl LIX win.

The Eagles released cornerback Darius Slay last week, and Slay appears on track to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Isaiah Rodgers will reportedly sign with the Minnesota Vikings.

While the Eagles have a clearer path to replacing Slay and Rodgers at the corner — Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean are coming off stellar rookie seasons — the plan for safety is unclear. Reed Blankenship will start, but who will be alongside him? Perhaps 2023 third-round pick Sydney Brown will be given a larger role.

What have the Eagles done in NFL free agency?

So far, during the NFL's legal tampering period, the Eagles have reportedly lost defensive tackle Milton Williams, EDGE rusher Josh Sweat, linebacker Oren Burks, Rodgers and now Gardner-Johnson.

The NFL's new league year begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday, when contracts negotiated during the tampering period can become official.