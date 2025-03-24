Veteran OT Kendall Lamm signs with Philadelphia Eagles, report says

Breaking down the Eagles’ offseason with EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer

Breaking down the Eagles’ offseason with EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer

Breaking down the Eagles’ offseason with EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing veteran offensive tackle Kendall Lamm to a one-year deal on Monday, NFL Network reported.

Lamm, 32, spent the past three seasons with the Miami Dolphins and has been in the NFL since he entered the league in 2015 with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent.

Lamm played in 15 games with the Dolphins last season and made seven starts. He received a 72.7 overall grade last season from Pro Football Focus. Lamm was graded better as a pass blocker with an 83.1 grade, which ranked 10th out of 141 tackles. He received a 53.7 run-blocking grade by PFF, which ranked 109th out of 141 tackles.

Lamm had back surgery at the end of last season in January.

Overall, Lamm has played in 119 games and made 44 starts. Along with the Dolphins, he's also played for the Texans, Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns.

The Eagles needed a swing tackle in free agency after Fred Johnson signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Johnson played in 17 games for the Eagles last season and made six starts.

The Eagles also lost starting right guard Mekhi Becton to the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency. Becton had the best year of his career last season as the Birds won the Super Bowl over the Kansas City Chiefs. He started 15 regular season games.

The other move the Eagles made on the offensive line happened via trade. In a surprising move, Philadelphia sent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Texans for a 2026 fifth-round pick and guard Kenyon Green.

Green, a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, will compete with third-year offensive lineman Tyler Steen for the starting right guard job after Becton departed.