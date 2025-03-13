Former New York Giants CB Adoree' Jackson signs with Philadelphia Eagles, AP source says

After losing six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers in free agency, the Philadelphia Eagles added some depth to the position Thursday.

The Eagles agreed to a one-year contract with former New York Giants and Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

Along with Slay, the Eagles released cornerback James Bradberry, who missed the 2024 season with a knee injury.

Jackson will be 30 years old in September. He played at the University of Southern California before the Tennessee Titans selected him 18th overall in the 2017 NFL draft.

Jackson spent the first four years with the Titans and the last four with the Giants.

In the 2024 season, Jackson played in 14 games and made five starts. He had 28 tackles, one fumble recovery and forced fumble and five pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had an overall grade of 69.0 on Jackson last season, which ranked him 58th out of 223 cornerbacks.

Jackson's run defense grade was better than his coverage grade. PFF gave him an 85.8, which ranked him ninth out of 223 cornerbacks. His coverage grade was 64.5, according to PFF.

Jackson has dealt with several neck and knee injuries over the years, which forced him to miss three games last season.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 15: Adoree' Jackson #21 of the New York Giants in action against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium on December 15, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. / Getty Images

The Eagles got some cap relief by releasing Slay and Bradberry to start the 2025 new league year. Bradberry missed the whole year, but Slay played a major role alongside rookie cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in Philadelphia's No. 1 ranked defense.

Slay played in two Super Bowls during his time in Philly, including winning one last month over the Kansas City Chiefs, and earning three Pro Bowl nods. He signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency. Bradberry earned Second-Team All-Pro honors in his first season in Philadelphia in 2022 but had an underwhelming year in 2023 before his injury. Rodgers, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings, played in 15 games in the 2024 season with the Eagles and made three starts. He was suspended in the 2023 season due to violating the league's gambling policy.

Jackson will likely compete with third-year cornerback Kelee Ringo for the other starting cornerback position opposite Mitchell. Ringo has only played in 311 defensive snaps in his first two years with the Eagles and mostly played on special teams. But the 2023 fourth-round pick of the University of Georgia will get a chance to start this year with his fellow college teammates.

The Eagles haven't made any big splashes that fans have been accustomed to so far in free agency, but they've added depth along the margins.

Earlier Thursday, the team also signed former Las Vegas tight end Harrison Bryant and former Chiefs pass rusher Joshua Uche. On Wednesday, they signed former Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon.