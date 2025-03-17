Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles agree to one-year contract extension through 2027

Eagles' Lane Johnson, Zack Baun and Mekhi Becton talk about the parade on Locker Room Cleanout Day

The Philadelphia Eagles and two-time Super Bowl champion right tackle Lane Johnson have agreed on a one-year contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2027 season.

According to ESPN, the reworked contract adds $8 million over the next two years and an additional $30 million in guarantees. He will now earn $48 million over the next two seasons, including $40 million guaranteed, ESPN reported.

Johnson, who will turn 35 in May, has been a mainstay on Philadelphia's offensive line since he was drafted fourth overall by the team in the 2013 NFL draft.

In the 2024 season, Johnson played and started in 15 regular season games as the team won the second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. He was named Second-Team All-Pro for the second straight season and earned another Pro Bowl nod. Overall, Johnson has been named to five All-Pro teams, including two First-Team honors, along with six total Pro Bowls.

In February, Johnson became one of four players in franchise history to win two Super Bowls with the team. Johnson, defensive end Brandon Graham, kicker Jake Elliott and former long snapper Rick Lovato are the only players in franchise history to be on both Super Bowl championship teams.

Johnson was graded as one of the best tackles in the league last season by Pro Football Focus. He didn't allow any sacks, which ranked first, according to PFF.

After a quiet start to free agency, the Eagles have started to make moves along the margins with limited resources.

Earlier Monday, the team agreed to a one-year deal with former New York Giants edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, adding another former George Bulldog to the defense.

The Birds did lose Mekhi Becton, who started 15 regular season games at right guard last season, in free agency to the Los Angeles Chargers. That means Johnson will be starting next to a new player in the 2025 season.

Third-year offensive lineman Tyler Steen, who has played in 28 games for the Eagles, is the early favorite to win the job. The Eagles also acquired guard Kenyon Green, a former-first round pick, in the C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade with the Houston Texans. Green will compete for the job with Steen.