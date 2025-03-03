Eagles releasing 6-time Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay after Super Bowl 2025 win, CBS Sports source says

Darius Slay's time in Philadelphia may be over, and if it is, he'll leave as a Super Bowl champion. The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing the six-time Pro Bowl cornerback, a source told CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones.

Slay said before Super Bowl LIX that he wanted to play one more season and "would love for it to be a Philadelphia Eagle."

The 34-year-old could still return to the Eagles. It's unclear if the Eagles are cutting Slay with a post-June 1 designation, which would save the team $4.3 million in cap space, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Thankful for this organization, for trading for me, and making some of my dreams possible," Slay said during Super Bowl week. "I always dreamed about playing in the Super Bowl, and this is my second time. I know a lot of guys that didn't make to the playoffs for a lot of years or played in the playoffs but didn't make it past the second round."

Philadelphia could still bring Slay back on a cheaper contract this offseason. It wouldn't be the first time. The Eagles reportedly planned on releasing Slay in March 2023 but signed him to a two-year extension a day later.

Slay teamed with rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean to help turn the Eagles' defense into the NFL's best unit in Year 1 under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. The Birds allowed an NFL-best 174.2 passing yards per game and 278.4 ypg in 2024.

The defense's transformation was a key factor in the Eagles winning their second Super Bowl in franchise history, clobbering the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22.

According to Pro Football Focus, Slay still performed well in 2024. PFF graded him at 73.3, which was higher than his 2023 grade.

With Mitchell and DeJean establishing themselves in Year 1 and the Eagles facing difficult free-agent decisions, Slay may end up being a cap casualty.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has decisions on four key free agents: Zack Baun, a Defensive Player of the Year finalist; defensive lineman Milton Williams; edge rusher Josh Sweat; and guard Mekhi Becton.

At the NFL Scouting Combine last week, Roseman hinted that changes are coming to the Eagles in 2025.

"It may look different — some of the moves that we may have to make here may not be what are necessarily on other people's minds," Roseman said. "It's probably not going to look like maybe the conventional wisdom thinks it should look. I would just ask our fans to just have patience throughout the offseason. The offseason doesn't stop in free agency. The offseason doesn't stop in the draft."