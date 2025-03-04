Philadelphia Eagles sign Saquon Barkley to historic contract extension

Saquon Barkley's historic first season in Philadelphia has made him the highest-paid running back in NFL history and the league's first-ever $20 million-plus-per-year RB.

The Eagles and Barkley agreed to a two-year contract extension Tuesday. A source told CBS Sports, confirming an ESPN report, the new deal is worth $41.2 million. The extension carries a $20.6 million per year annual average value, eclipsing Christian McCaffrey's $19 million AAV.

According to ESPN, the extension includes $36 million guaranteed. Barkley can also reportedly make an additional $15 million through incentives and escalators. The contract will keep Barkley in Philadelphia through the 2028 season.

Barkley set the NFL on fire in his first season with the Eagles. He became the ninth player to rush for 2,000 yards, and broke Terrell Davis' regular season and postseason rushing record. He led the NFL in rushing with 2,005 yards on 345 carries and 13 touchdowns.

The 28-year-old became the first Eagle to win the AP Offensive Player of the Year award and shattered franchise records in his first season in Philadelphia. He was also a finalist for the 2024 NFL MVP award, which went to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. His first season with the Birds was so good that Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey, named a blue penguin chick after him.

Barkley signed a three-year contract with the Eagles on the first day of free agency last year.

The Barkley extension is the latest in a string of moves by the Super Bowl champion Eagles ahead of the new NFL league year.

On Monday, the Eagles released veteran cornerback Darius Slay with a post-June 1 designation. Philadelphia also will release James Bradberry, another veteran defensive back as it continues its youth movement in the secondary.