Reports: Philadelphia Eagles to sign RB Saquon Barkley, DE Bryce Huff

By Tom Dougherty

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Saquon Barkley is coming home, and the Philadelphia Eagles also have a new pass rusher: Bryce Huff.

The Eagles on Monday agreed to a three-year, $37.75 million contract with the former New York Giants running back, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Barkley posted two Eagles emojis on X shortly after the report.

The 27-year-old Barkley played high school football at Whitehall High School in the Lehigh Valley and starred at Penn State University.

The Eagles also agreed to a three-year, $51.1 million contract with former New York Jets defensive end Bryce Huff, according to ESPN and the NFL Network.

Huff thanks Jets fans and the organization in a social media post.

Earlier Monday, the Eagles agreed to a four-year contract extension with Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS News Philadelphia, Tom covered the NHL and college sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He covers breaking news and sports.

First published on March 11, 2024 / 2:58 PM EDT

