Eagles add pass-rushing help in Joshua Uche in free agency, report says

The Philadelphia Eagles are adding an edge rusher to help replace Josh Sweat and potentially Brandon Graham. The Eagles and outside linebacker Josh Uche have agreed to a one-year contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Uche, 26, was a 2020 second-round pick out of the University of Michigan by the New England Patriots. Last season, the Patriots traded Uche to the Kansas City Chiefs. He played six regular-season games with the Chiefs. The Eagles battered Kansas City, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX.

Uche had a breakout season in his third year in the league with New England, logging a career-best 11 1/2 sacks with two forced fumbles, 14 quarterback hits and 27 combined tackles in 16 games in 2022.

Since 2022, Uche has a 16.7% pressure rate, which is sixth among edge rushers, according to Pro Football Focus.

The last two seasons, however, Uche had a combined five sacks. In 2024 with New England and Kansas City, PFF graded Uche at 54.9, which was 150th out of 211 edge rushers. He had two sacks in 13 combined games last season.

In his five-year career, Uche has 20 1/2 sacks and 34 quarterback hits.

After winning the Super Bowl, the Eagles lost Sweat to the Arizona Cardinals in free agency and defensive lineman Milton Williams to the Patriots. The Birds may also lose Graham, who still hasn't decided on retirement.

Philadelphia signed former Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon to a one-year contract on Wednesday.