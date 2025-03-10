Eagles' Super Bowl LIX star Josh Sweat signs with Arizona Cardinals in NFL free agency, reports say

Josh Sweat is cashing in on his Super Bowl LIX performance, and the Philadelphia Eagles, as expected, have lost their second defensive linemen in free agency.

Sweat and the Arizona Cardinals have agreed to a four-year, $76.4 million contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and The Athletic's Diannia Russini. Sweat's new deal reportedly includes $41 million guaranteed money.

Earlier Monday, defensive tackle Milton Williams reportedly agreed to a four-year, $104 million contract with the New England Patriots.

Sweat will reunite with Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, who was his defensive coordinator with the Eagles in 2021 and 2022.

The 27-year-old recorded eight sacks and 15 quarterback hits in 16 regular-season games in 2024 but was a menace in the Eagles' 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

In the Birds' dominant victory over Kansas City, Sweat dominated the Chiefs' offensive line and tormented Patrick Mahomes. Sweat recorded a career-high 2 1/2 sacks with three QB hits. One of his pressures led to Mahomes throwing an interception to linebacker Zack Baun.

While Jalen Hurts was named Super Bowl LIX MVP, Sweat had a strong case for the honor.

A fourth-round pick in 2018, Sweat finishes his Eagles career with 43 career sacks and a Super Bowl ring.

Now, with Sweat and Williams gone, the Eagles will have two holes to fill on their defense. Edge rusher Jalyx Hunt will likely have a larger role in his second year.

Last week, the Eagles prevented Baun, an All-Pro, from reaching free agency by re-signing him to a three-year deal. The Birds also inked Saquon Barkley to a historic extension last week.

The NFL's legal tampering period began at noon Monday. Any contracts agreed upon cannot become official until 4 p.m. Wednesday, when the new league year begins.