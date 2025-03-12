Former Packers RB AJ Dillon signs with Philadelphia Eagles, report says

The Philadelphia Eagles are adding some depth to the running back position to back up 2024 AP Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley.

The Eagles signed former Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon to a one-year deal on Wednesday, NFL Network reported.

Dillon, 26, missed the entire 2024 season due to a neck injury. He played in 15 games in the 2023 season but missed Green Bay's regular-season finale and playoff games after he suffered a cervical neck stinger in Week 17 against the Minnesota Vikings. NFL Network reported that Dillon has "received clearance" from one of the top neck specialists in the country before agreeing to a one-year deal with the Birds.

Before the injury, Dillon, a second-round pick out of Boston College in the 2020 NFL draft, was a productive player in a running back committee in Green Bay alongside Aaron Jones, who is now with the Minnesota Vikings.

In the 2023 season with the Packers, Dillon rushed for 613 yards and two touchdowns. He's also been a threat to catch passes out of the backfield as a receiver. Dillon had 22 catches for 223 yards in the 2023 season.

Dillon's best receiving numbers came in the 2021 season, where he hauled in 34 catches for 313 yards and two touchdowns. In that season, he also rushed for 803 yards and five scores.

Dillon, a bruising power back, will serve as a nice complement to Will Shipley, Philadelphia's other backup running back to Barkley. The Eagles also lost backup running back Kenneth Gainwell in free agency after he reportedly signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Besides extending Barkley and bringing back linebacker Zack Baun, the Eagles have been quiet in free agency compared to previous years.

On Wednesday, the Eagles re-signed fullback Ben VanSumeren to a one-year deal. They also dealt fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans and sent backup quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Cleveland Browns.