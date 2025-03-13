Eagles to sign veteran tight end Harrison Bryant, report says

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing veteran tight end Harrison Bryant to a one-year contract, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The reported signing comes amid uncertainty around Dallas Goedert's future with the Eagles.

Bryant, 26, was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Florida Atlantic University. The 6-foot-5 tight end spent four seasons with the Browns, catching 89 balls for 791 yards and 10 touchdowns in 65 games and 30 starts.

One of his 10 TDs in Cleveland was new Eagles quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson's only career touchdown in 2023.

Last season, Bryant signed a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. In 13 games, Bryant reeled in just nine balls for 86 yards and played 102 snaps with the Raiders. He averaged 9.6 yards per reception and 7.9 yards after catch per reception, according to Pro Football Focus.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) runs with the ball against Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP

NFL insider Josina Anderson reported earlier this week that the Eagles are shopping Goedert, whose cap hit for the 2025 season sits around $12 million. Anderson said the Eagles hope to get at least a second-round pick for Goedert, a 2018 second-round pick.

Bryant joins Goedert, Grant Calcaterra and E.J. Jenkins as tight ends in the Eagles organization.

Earlier Thursday, the Eagles signed edge rusher Joshua Uche and announced running back A.J. Dillon's one-year contract. Uche will help fill the pass-rushing void left by Josh Sweat's and Milton William's departure in free agency. Dillon will likely replace Kenny Gainwell as Saquon Barkley's backup running back.