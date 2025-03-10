Philadelphia Eagles trade backup QB Kenny Pickett to Cleveland Browns, report says

The Philadelphia Eagles are trading backup quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Cleveland Browns, CBS Sports reported Monday.

The Eagles acquired a 2025 fifth-round pick, their fourth in the draft, and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the deal, according to CBS Sports. The fifth-round pick was originally from the Detroit Lions, NFL Network reported.

According to OverTheCap.com, the Eagles saved $2.6 million in cap space by trading Pickett.

Pickett, a South Jersey native who grew up an Eagles fan, was the backup to starting quarterback Jalen Hurts in his lone season in Philadelphia as the Birds beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl. With the game being a blowout, Pickett played in the big game and took the final knee before the Eagles celebrated inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The Eagles acquired Pickett in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers about one year ago.

Pickett played in five regular-season games for the Eagles and made one start against the Dallas Cowboys as Hurts dealt with a concussion. In the Week 17 game, Pickett helped the Birds beat the Cowboys, 41-7, as he tossed a touchdown pass and rushed for another.

The Pickett trade cements Tanner McKee, who shined in moments last season, as the team's No. 2 quarterback behind Hurts. In that same win over the Cowboys that Pickett started, McKee tossed two touchdowns on four passing attempts.

Thompson-Robinson, 25, will likely be Philadelphia's third-string quarterback entering the 2025 season. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft out of UCLA by the Browns. He's under contract through the 2026 season and set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

This is a developing story and will be updated.