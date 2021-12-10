Snapshot NY: The Great Throwdini, world's most accurate knife thrower, left teaching to pursue passion
The idea of switching careers at the age 50 might seem stressful, but a new line of work offers new opportunities to grow.
The idea of switching careers at the age 50 might seem stressful, but a new line of work offers new opportunities to grow.
As a heart transplant recipient, Damato experienced unimaginable pain. Now, he's dishing it out. CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.
As a heart transplant recipient, he's experienced unimaginable pain. Now, he's dishing it out.
February is Heart Health Month. Heart disease is the number one cause of death worldwide, but those affected do have a lifeline -- the transplant. One recipient is the focus of this week's Snapshot New York with Steve Overmyer.
While Dickens didn't create Christmas, he changed the narrative by popularizing empathy for those less fortunate and spending the time with family -- or what we know as the holiday spirit.
One marathon is a feat, but how about running four marathons in four days at the age of 71?
One family gave CBS2's Steve Overmyer a chance to see New York through their eyes for this week's Snapshot New York.
For more than 20 years, Improv Everywhere has been turning New York City into a playground for positive pranks.
In 1984, Westbrook became the first African-American man to win an Olympic medal in fencing. He became a six-time Olympian. Since then, he's been driving the sport towards progress.
For generations, craftsmen have claimed to be the best of the best. But did you know there's now a Super Bowl of masonry to prove it?
For kids growing up in the Bronx, there's a charity providing a program that gives them a place to go after school and help build their future.
You might not associate New York City with wildlife, but it's a travel destination for bird watchers from all over the world, especially this month, during migrations.
Three times a week, Syd and Diane Mandelbaum turn their driveway into a special market for veterans.
Like a modern day Geppetto, Jesse Hancox takes inanimate materials and breathes life into them. The Broadway technician, out of work during the pandemic, found his second career by taking a chance.
St. Patrick's Day celebrations look a little different this year, but one group of locals wants to keep a tradition alive at nursing homes.
Craft beers come in a plethora of styles. When it comes to the brewers, we're not seeing the same amount of diversity, which makes one brewery in New Jersey special.
Long Island Cares is a centralized hub of food collection and deliver. Since the pandemic, visitors have increased by 43%.
Amra Sabic El-Rayess is an expert on "othering" - where people in one group are treated differently.
It's a free service he's providing to keep health care workers going.
Many athletes have overcome adversity to achieve their goals, but one local swimmer recovered from an injury and found much more on her way to the top of the podium
Michael Jordan shares the name of a sports legend, but this Mike has found his own glory by helping athletes show their personalities.
For the past 107 years, "Operation Santa" has allowed the public to respond to children's letters to Santa.
They're in the final stages of setting up their premiere exhibit in New York, a big step for two men who have no professional photography experience.
Thanksgiving is a time for loved ones to gather and reflect. Being with a family means even more to some.
One family in New Jersey has turned their front yard into an incredible adventure.
The pandemic shutdown and slow restart has proved to be just too much for the museum to overcome.
Students and fans in Jersey City celebrated the team's first NCAA Tournament win like it was the National Championship.
"I like the things that are a little bit odd and a little different," owner Delanee Koppersmith told CBS2's Elle McLogan.
Police say the same duo is wanted in at least eight muggings. They struck three times on Christmas Eve, police say, and the most recent incident was on March 7.
Morning fog gives way to sunny skies and highs in the low 70s -- feeling more like May if you can believe it.
The former Yankees manager has been open about his own troubled childhood and how it led him to help others. Now, he's partnering with another survivor.
The sister of the Minnesota native killed amid Russian shelling in the city of Chernihiv tells CBS News he "did not feel that the world would let this happen."
BA.2 now makes up nearly 25% of new COVID infections in the U.S., and 39% in New York and New Jersey.
It's not yet clear who will replace the 28-year-old comedian on the flight.
EMS Union President Oren Barzilay says the pandemic highlighted the peril that EMTs have always faced.