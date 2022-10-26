Snapshot New York: Halloween edition

NEW YORK - What scares you the most?

Is it the sounds? The lack of sight? Red-eyed skeletons?

Fear is the most basic of emotion, but what can our fear tell us about ourselves? And is there any way getting scared can be healthy?

CBS2's Steve Overmyer went to "A Haunting in Hollis," where they dare you to come through the maze and meet some zombies and try to escape the haunted house.

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is a cardiologist.

"Doctor, why is it so fun to be scared? Is there some psychological benefit to being scared?" Overmyer asked.

"Yeah, there actually are a lot of psychological and physical benefits to be scared but the key is you know you're safe," Kumar said.

"Safe" is a relative term that can vary widely, especially in a haunted house run by someone who finds gratification in terror like Sehven Carter. From the basement to the attic, it's four stories of scares, and giggles.

"I don't know why, but it just tickles me inside. It's like I'm just sitting there waiting for them to find out its actually a trick," Carter said.

"It's knowing that you're safe, and knowing they're completely safe, but scared. And seeing that terror in their face for a split second, is that everything?" Overmyer said.

"It's everything. It's everything," Carter said.

See Overmyer's full report on the fun and frights of Halloween at "A Haunting in Hollis" and learn more about the science of scares with Dr. Kumar in the video above.