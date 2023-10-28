Snapshot New York Halloween Special: Exploring the holiday's history, tradition and tales

"A Haunting in Hollis" ready for a new season of scares

NEW YORK -- Halloween is just days away, so get ready for a spine-chilling adventure as we delve into the world of the supernatural in this Snapshot New York with Steve Overmyer special!

Join CBS New York as we embark on an extraordinary journey through the rich tapestry of Halloween history, tradition and tales.

In case you missed it, check back later tonight for the full special, or catch a repeat on CBS News New York at 8 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday.