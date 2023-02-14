Snapshot New York: Love is in the air at the Empire State Building, New York's top proposal spot

NEW YORK -- Love comes in many forms, most commonly emerging from a love for person.

But another kind may be your love for music, or even love for a city, the energy on the streets, or 1,000 feet above.

The Empire State Building is a symbol of ambition. But it's also fertile breeding ground for moments of inspiration and moments of love.

The Empire State Building is one of the most popular proposal locations in the world. In fact, the only location in America with more proposals is Las Vegas.

"Priceless moments. Period. The End. Regardless of the time of year. Every moment when you come to the heart of New York City and experience the view from the most iconic building, the most famous building in the world? There's nothing like it," said Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Empire State Building observatory.

No location in New York City is more associated with love. Maybe it's because the nearest thing to heaven we have in New York. Well, actually, there are six other buildings taller, but none are more iconic.

The observatory has become a symbol of romance, thanks in part to Hollywood.

"I think we co-starred in the movie 'King Kong.' That's a love story - an amazing love story. 'An Affair to Remember,' obviously. 'Sleepless in Seattle.' Most recently, 'Oblivion,'" Ghazi said. "She's standing at the viewer, looking at the views. And he comes and puts the ring right in front of the viewer."

It's free to propose with the breathtaking views, but the Empire State Building even has a corner filled with flowers to create the perfect atmosphere for the proposal package.

"Our job is to help relieve the pressure of planning the event and that momentous occasion," Ghazi said. "So we prepare everything, where I'm standing there will be a bucket of champagne, an isolated area just for you, cornered off for you to propose."

It's fitting. Eighty six floors above New York, you feel like you're flying. A perfect moment to get on one knee, pull out a ring, hold your breath and pop the question.

"Just the other day I happened to be on the observation deck on a tour, and this young couple had just gotten engaged. He actually literally did it the old fashioned way and got down on one knee anbd proposed to hear. Everyone around them was cheering them on. I happened to walk in right at the conclusion of the proposal, and happy to meet and greet them and congratulate them on the event. I asked him 'Why did you choose the Empire State Building?' He said 'It's the Empire State Building!' That says it all," Ghazi said.

A proposal is one of life's turning points, like when an athlete came back from a devastating injury, and on her way to the podium and found something more significant.