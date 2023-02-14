Snapshot New York: Valentine's Day Specialget the free app
NEW YORK -- What better time to talk about love than Valentine's Day.
It's all around us, and it's the focus of this month's Snapshot New York.
Steve Overmyer showcases new love, long-lasting love, and even how the love of a city inspired one man to create an iconic logo.
Check below for individual stories from CBS2's Snapshot New York Valentine's Day Special.
Watch the entire special
You can watch the entire special in the video above.
Love is in the air at the Empire State Building
Love comes in many forms, most commonly emerging from a love for person.
But another kind may be your love for music, or even love for a city, the energy on the streets, or 1,000 feet above.
The Empire State Building is a symbol of ambition. But it's also fertile breeding ground for moments of inspiration and moments of love.
Betty and Al talk about their 59 years of marriage
Valentine's Day is a time to celebrate love. We see it in the eyes of newlyweds.
The most famous fairytales end with "happily ever after." But what does that look like? At one home in Wantagh on Long Island, Valentine's Day is a celebration of a life spent together.
Betty and Al have been married for 59 years, and they've known each other for 61.
Tiny Harlem apartment home to popular jazz parlor
We often think about love in terms of romance. But it shows itself in many forms, like the love for family, and how the love for someone can lead to a love for something.
CLICK HERE to read more.
Looking back at more than 4 decades of the iconic "I Love NY" ad campaign
Love comes in many forms, most commonly emerging from a love for a person. But other kinds may be your love for animals, or even a love for a city and the energy on the streets.
A slogan created by one man in 1977 encapsulates the heart of New York.
It is arguably the most successful branding campaign. "I Love NY" is so iconic, it's the worlds most imitated ad. To get to what it really means, we need to understand the man who imagined it.