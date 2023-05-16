'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' is streaming on Amazon, and you can watch it now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon is streaming "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" in its digital format right now on Amazon. Our favorite Italian plumber, Mario from Nintendo's beloved Super Mario video games, has helped "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" surpass over a billion dollars and dominate the box office. If you haven't seen the video game movie in theaters yet, no worries -- it's still there.

But if you want to watch it in the comfort of your own living room, you can do it right now on Amazon. Here's how to get access to the top-grossing movie of 2023 so far.

How to watch "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" right now:

Starring Chris Pratt as Mario, Jack Black as Bowser, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Charlie Day as Luigi, the beloved Super Mario Bros. characters come to life on the big screen. Similar to the Super Mario Bros. games, our heroes are on a mission to save the Mushroom Kingdom from Bowser.

Donkey Kong, Mario Kart racing and other fun gamer Easter eggs show up, but the movie is also fun to watch even if you don't know the first thing about Nintendo characters.

With its colorful and imaginative world-building, catchy music (Black's Bowser sings a memorable piano ballad about Princess Peach) and a cast of unforgettable characters, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is sure to be a blast for fans of all ages. So go ahead and pre-order the animated family-friendly movie today and get ready for an adventure that will transport you to a magical world full of wonder and excitement. Let's-a go!

How to stream "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" right now

The best place to watch "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is at Amazon, especially since the digital version is already available. You can get a hard copy or a digital copy that will stay in your Amazon library forever. There are so many options on Amazon, too. The digital formats are available in standard definition, high definition or ultra-high definition, while the hard-copy formats are available in Blu-Ray, DVD and 4K. Don't miss out on all the video game nostalgia from this Nintendo classic.

Get a digital copy of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Amazon, $30

Pre-order a 4K copy of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Amazon, $30

Pre-order a Blu-Ray copy of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Amazon, $25

Pre-order a DVD copy of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Amazon, $20

Stream "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Peacock

The date has yet to be released but "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" will eventually stream on Peacock. There's a wealth of content on Peacock, including sports, movies and series. The Premium plan is $5 a month while the Plus plan is $10 a month. If you prefer streaming content, Peacock is one of the best deals out there.

Watch "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Peacock on its release day, $5 and up

