Taste of the Town
La Grande Boucherie on Miami Beach is a taste of Paris
Lisa Petrillo says the menu blends the timeless charm of a refined Parisian brasserie with a top-quality steakhouse.
Lisa Petrillo says it's a taste of Italy by way of Peru.
Lisa Petrillo says what started out as a single food truck in Wynood has grown into 25 brick and mortar locations across the country.
Sunny's Steakhouse landed in Miami's Little River neighborhood with a full restaurant that's getting plenty of buzz.
CBS News Miami's Lisa Petrillo introduces us to the brainchild of the legendary team behind Jaguar Sun.
Lisa Petrillo says diners experience a throwback to those long-established fine dining restaurants that were as much about community and conversation as they were about food.
Lisa Petrillo says this charming eatery is run by Melina Traituros, a pint-sized bundle of energy and mother of three girls, who often needs a step stool to greet her customers face-to-face.
Lisa Petrillo says Miami's beloved Chef Michelle Bernstein is breathing new life into her iconic restaurant Sra. Martinez with a new and fresh location that captures the heart of Coral Gables.
Yes, the exclamation point is part of the name.
La Grande Boucherie is a French concept that transports diners to a 1920's Art Nouveau chateau.
What began as a single food truck in Wynwood has transformed into a fast-casual phenomenon with 25 locations across the United States.
Nestled in Miami's Little River area, Sunny's Steakhouse has quickly become a hot spot that's capturing the city's culinary imagination.
Supper clubs were hugely popular in the '50s, '60s and '70s, and Sunness aims to recapture that nostalgic charm.
Today's Taste of the Town culinary adventure takes us to Palmetto Bay.
Beloved Miami Chef Michelle Bernstein is breathing new life into her iconic restaurant Sra. Martinez at its new location.
Today's Taste of the Town culinary adventure takes us to Miami Beach.
Today's Taste of the Town culinary adventure takes us to Fort Lauderdale.
Today's Taste of the Town culinary adventure takes us to Coral Gables.
"Taste of the Town," hosted by Lisa Petrillo, celebrates South Florida's growing culinary scene.
