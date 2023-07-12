Nespresso is on sale for up to 35% off during Amazon Prime Day 2023, Day 2

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Nespresso

Nespresso makes some of the most popular espresso machines on the market. Right now, you can score a great deal on a few of the brand's top-rated models during the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale. These top-rated Nespresso coffee machines are an excellent choice for any coffee enthusiast.

Enjoy your morning coffee knowing you didn't have to pay full price. Keep reading to shop these hot Nespresso deals before Prime Day ends tonight.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus: $130



Nestle Nespresso via Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated coffee and espresso machine brews four single-serve cup sizes with just the touch of a button. This customer-loved kitchen device adapts its pressure, temperature and brewing time to make you the perfect cup of coffee and espresso.

"I love everything about my Nespresso," wrote an enthusiastic Amazon customer. "Coffee is so fresh. Not like my Keurig. My K-cups were starting to taste stale, the coffee would spray everywhere and I had to microwave every cup of coffee immediately after brewing. With the Nespresso my coffee is ALWAYS piping hot, it stays hot. I'm in love. I could also go on about the frother. I use it for my cream, hot or cold BTW. It's amazing."

The on-sale Nespresso Vertuo Plus includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus, $130 (reduced from $200)

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

Amazon

This slim Nespresso machine won't take up precious counter space. "I LOVE how much space this saves on my countertops," said CBS Essentials editorial director Leslie Gornstein. "It's amazingly easy to use and very easy to maintain." The Nespresso device features a high pressure pump and perfect heat control.

This purchase includes a welcome set with 16 Nespresso capsules containing individual aromas. But if you haven't found your favorite flavor yet, don't worry.

"Nespresso is constantly putting out new and interesting coffee flavors, including iced-latte pods for warmer seasons and -- my favorite -- Hawaiian Kona, so there's always something fun to try if you're a Nespresso owner," said Gornstein.

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, $208 (regularly $219)

The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 kitchen deals



Right now, Amazon is offering Prime Day kitchen deals on just about everything you could want. Shop deals on Instant Pots, Keurig coffee makers, toaster ovens and more.

Keurig K-Express: $50



Amazon

Calling all coffee lovers -- Amazon has a hot deal for you this morning. The retailer just discounted the Keurig K-Express coffee brewer as part of it's huge Amazon Prime Day sale.

The Keurig K-Express is compatible with K-Cup coffee pods for single serve brewing. It holds a 36-ounce water reservoir, so you won't need to refill in between each cup.

This Keurig coffee maker measures just 6.5-inches wide, making this an excellent space-saving option. This ultra-compact coffee maker is perfect for small apartment kitchens, home offices or dorm rooms.

Keurig K-Express single serve coffee brewer, $50 with Prime (reduced from $80)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $50



Amazon

If you're running out of counter space in your kitchen, adding a new appliance can be difficult. But you probably won't have that problem with the Keurig K-Mini -- this single-serve pod coffee maker measures just 4.5-inches wide, 12.1-inches tall and 11.3-inches deep.

It's available in green, gray, red, oasis and black.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $50 with coupon (reduced from $100)

Vitamix A3500 Ascent series smart blender: $527



Vitamix via Amazon

Amazon has a big deal on the Vitamix A3500 Ascent series blender right now: You can currently get the blender for $123 off of the list price during day 2 of the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Boasting built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, this smart blender features five program settings.

Vitamix A3500 Ascent series smart blender, $527 (reduced from $650)

Philips Essential air fryer (4.3 quart): $76 with Prime

Here's a great deal on an air fryer for people with smaller kitchens. This updated and compact version of the original Philips air fryer can grill, roast, bake, reheat and air fry. It features a digital touchscreen with seven presets for simplified cooking. Measures 4.1 liters (more than 4.3 quarts). The best part is that Amazon Prime members can score this air fryer for over $100 off.

Philips Essential air fryer (4.3 quart), $76 with Prime (reduced from $180)

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer: $260

Amazon

This mini stand mixer offers full-size power in a compact design, make it perfect for small kitchens. Its durable metal construction with 67 touch points ensures thorough mixing. Plus, the convenient tilt-head design makes adding ingredients a breeze. The stand mixer currently has an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon with over 3,800 reviews.

"My KitchenAid stand mixer is quiet, powerful and really built to last. I wish I would have bought one years ago," shared one Amazon reviewer.

Score this top-rated stand mixer now for an incredible deal on Amazon. But hurry- this hot Prime Day deal won't last for long.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer, $260 with Prime (reduced from $380)

Dash 3-quart everyday stand mixer: $39

Amazon

If you're looking for a budget-friendly stand mixer that will look great in your kitchen, check out this Dash 3-quart everyday stand mixer. It offers six mixing speeds with a powerful 250-watt motor.

The stand mixer comes in six colors and is currently 51% off.

Dash 3-quart everyday stand mixer, $39 (reduced from $80)

Instant 6-in-1 indoor grill and air fryer: $150

Instant via Amazon

This indoor grill is perfect for making burgers, corn and so much more. Plus, the Instant device can also be used to air fry, bake, reheat, roast and dehydrate food. The kitchen gadget includes a see-through lid that allows you to carefully monitor your cooking progress, as well as Instant's OdorErase carbon filter to reduces cooking odors.

This Instant gadget is 25% off now at Amazon during Day 2 of the Prime Day sale.

Instant 6-in-1 indoor grill and air fryer, $150 (regularly $200)

Instant Vortex Plus air fryer (10 quart): $90

Instant via Amazon

This 7-in-1 device features Instant's EvenCrisp technology for consistent crispy results. It includes a rotisserie function perfect for self-basting and tumble-frying food. The Instant Vortex Plus air fryer comes with a non-stick drip pan and two perforated cooking trays, as well as stainless-steel rotisserie basket, rotisserie spit and forks and lift tool.

It's on sale at Amazon now during Prime Day, plus you can get an extra $10 off when you add the coupon at checkout.

Instant Vortex Plus air fryer (10 quart), $90 after coupon (regularly $150)

NutriBullet Juicer Pro Centrifugal Juicer: $150



An efficient, three-speed juicer with dual chutes for narrow or wide fruits and veggies, the NutriBullet trumps the competition in terms of extras. Equipped with a 27-ounce sealing juice pitcher, two glass to-go jugs and freezer trays, the NutriBullet Juicer Pro boasts everything needed to juice, store and drink your beverages.

NutriBullet Juicer Pro Centrifugal Juicer, $150 (reduced from $160)

Wirsh espresso machine: $140



Amazon

If you're trying to save some money by making your lattes at home, you won't want to miss this deal on the Wirsh espresso machine.

This 15-bar espresso maker helps you brew like a barista at home, with the ability to make a single or double shot, easy temperature control and a milk frothing wand.

Wirsh espresso machine, $140 (reduced from $200)

Philips 2200 Series fully automatic espresso machine: $549



Amazon

This fully-automatic Philips espresso machine features an intuitive touch display and LatteGo automatic milk frother to help you craft the perfect latte at home.

Philips 2200 Series fully automatic espresso machine, $549 (reduced from $649)

