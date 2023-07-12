Nespresso is on sale for up to 35% off during Amazon Prime Day 2023, Day 2
Nespresso makes some of the most popular espresso machines on the market. Right now, you can score a great deal on a few of the brand's top-rated models during the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale. These top-rated Nespresso coffee machines are an excellent choice for any coffee enthusiast.
- Related: How we choose our products
Enjoy your morning coffee knowing you didn't have to pay full price. Keep reading to shop these hot Nespresso deals before Prime Day ends tonight.
Nespresso Vertuo Plus: $130
This 4.6-star-rated coffee and espresso machine brews four single-serve cup sizes with just the touch of a button. This customer-loved kitchen device adapts its pressure, temperature and brewing time to make you the perfect cup of coffee and espresso.
"I love everything about my Nespresso," wrote an enthusiastic Amazon customer. "Coffee is so fresh. Not like my Keurig. My K-cups were starting to taste stale, the coffee would spray everywhere and I had to microwave every cup of coffee immediately after brewing. With the Nespresso my coffee is ALWAYS piping hot, it stays hot. I'm in love. I could also go on about the frother. I use it for my cream, hot or cold BTW. It's amazing."
The on-sale Nespresso Vertuo Plus includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules.
Nespresso Vertuo Plus, $130 (reduced from $200)
Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine by De'Longhi
This slim Nespresso machine won't take up precious counter space. "I LOVE how much space this saves on my countertops," said CBS Essentials editorial director Leslie Gornstein. "It's amazingly easy to use and very easy to maintain." The Nespresso device features a high pressure pump and perfect heat control.
This purchase includes a welcome set with 16 Nespresso capsules containing individual aromas. But if you haven't found your favorite flavor yet, don't worry.
"Nespresso is constantly putting out new and interesting coffee flavors, including iced-latte pods for warmer seasons and -- my favorite -- Hawaiian Kona, so there's always something fun to try if you're a Nespresso owner," said Gornstein.
Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, $208 (regularly $219)
The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 kitchen deals
Right now, Amazon is offering Prime Day kitchen deals on just about everything you could want. Shop deals on Instant Pots, Keurig coffee makers, toaster ovens and more.
Keurig K-Express: $50
Calling all coffee lovers -- Amazon has a hot deal for you this morning. The retailer just discounted the Keurig K-Express coffee brewer as part of it's huge Amazon Prime Day sale.
The Keurig K-Express is compatible with K-Cup coffee pods for single serve brewing. It holds a 36-ounce water reservoir, so you won't need to refill in between each cup.
This Keurig coffee maker measures just 6.5-inches wide, making this an excellent space-saving option. This ultra-compact coffee maker is perfect for small apartment kitchens, home offices or dorm rooms.
Keurig K-Express single serve coffee brewer, $50 with Prime (reduced from $80)
Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $50
If you're running out of counter space in your kitchen, adding a new appliance can be difficult. But you probably won't have that problem with the Keurig K-Mini -- this single-serve pod coffee maker measures just 4.5-inches wide, 12.1-inches tall and 11.3-inches deep.
It's available in green, gray, red, oasis and black.
Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $50 with coupon (reduced from $100)
Vitamix A3500 Ascent series smart blender: $527
Amazon has a big deal on the Vitamix A3500 Ascent series blender right now: You can currently get the blender for $123 off of the list price during day 2 of the Amazon Prime Day sale.
Boasting built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, this smart blender features five program settings.
Vitamix A3500 Ascent series smart blender, $527 (reduced from $650)
Philips Essential air fryer (4.3 quart): $76 with Prime
Here's a great deal on an air fryer for people with smaller kitchens. This updated and compact version of the original Philips air fryer can grill, roast, bake, reheat and air fry. It features a digital touchscreen with seven presets for simplified cooking. Measures 4.1 liters (more than 4.3 quarts). The best part is that Amazon Prime members can score this air fryer for over $100 off.
Philips Essential air fryer (4.3 quart), $76 with Prime (reduced from $180)
KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer: $260
This mini stand mixer offers full-size power in a compact design, make it perfect for small kitchens. Its durable metal construction with 67 touch points ensures thorough mixing. Plus, the convenient tilt-head design makes adding ingredients a breeze. The stand mixer currently has an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon with over 3,800 reviews.
"My KitchenAid stand mixer is quiet, powerful and really built to last. I wish I would have bought one years ago," shared one Amazon reviewer.
Score this top-rated stand mixer now for an incredible deal on Amazon. But hurry- this hot Prime Day deal won't last for long.
KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer, $260 with Prime (reduced from $380)
Dash 3-quart everyday stand mixer: $39
If you're looking for a budget-friendly stand mixer that will look great in your kitchen, check out this Dash 3-quart everyday stand mixer. It offers six mixing speeds with a powerful 250-watt motor.
The stand mixer comes in six colors and is currently 51% off.
Dash 3-quart everyday stand mixer, $39 (reduced from $80)
Instant 6-in-1 indoor grill and air fryer: $150
This indoor grill is perfect for making burgers, corn and so much more. Plus, the Instant device can also be used to air fry, bake, reheat, roast and dehydrate food. The kitchen gadget includes a see-through lid that allows you to carefully monitor your cooking progress, as well as Instant's OdorErase carbon filter to reduces cooking odors.
This Instant gadget is 25% off now at Amazon during Day 2 of the Prime Day sale.
Instant 6-in-1 indoor grill and air fryer, $150 (regularly $200)
Instant Vortex Plus air fryer (10 quart): $90
This 7-in-1 device features Instant's EvenCrisp technology for consistent crispy results. It includes a rotisserie function perfect for self-basting and tumble-frying food. The Instant Vortex Plus air fryer comes with a non-stick drip pan and two perforated cooking trays, as well as stainless-steel rotisserie basket, rotisserie spit and forks and lift tool.
It's on sale at Amazon now during Prime Day, plus you can get an extra $10 off when you add the coupon at checkout.
Instant Vortex Plus air fryer (10 quart), $90 after coupon (regularly $150)
NutriBullet Juicer Pro Centrifugal Juicer: $150
An efficient, three-speed juicer with dual chutes for narrow or wide fruits and veggies, the NutriBullet trumps the competition in terms of extras. Equipped with a 27-ounce sealing juice pitcher, two glass to-go jugs and freezer trays, the NutriBullet Juicer Pro boasts everything needed to juice, store and drink your beverages.
NutriBullet Juicer Pro Centrifugal Juicer, $150 (reduced from $160)
Wirsh espresso machine: $140
If you're trying to save some money by making your lattes at home, you won't want to miss this deal on the Wirsh espresso machine.
This 15-bar espresso maker helps you brew like a barista at home, with the ability to make a single or double shot, easy temperature control and a milk frothing wand.
Wirsh espresso machine, $140 (reduced from $200)
Philips 2200 Series fully automatic espresso machine: $549
This fully-automatic Philips espresso machine features an intuitive touch display and LatteGo automatic milk frother to help you craft the perfect latte at home.
Philips 2200 Series fully automatic espresso machine, $549 (reduced from $649)
The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that is running now through July 12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices.
Other retailers are running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that started on Monday, July 10.
Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline, CBS Sports Essentials and ComicBook.com.
- When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
- Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here: Dates, deals and more
- How to get the best deals on Amazon Prime Day 2023
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: Tech, home, fitness, more
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 tech deals: Live blog
- Best Prime Day deals at Amazon under $50
- Best Prime Day deals at Amazon under $100
Amazon Prime Day tech deals
- Best Prime Day deals on Amazon tech: Amazon Fire TV, Ring, Kindle and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Kindle e-readers
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Apple tech
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsung tech
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsung smartphones
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Google Pixel smartphones
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on headphones: Apple AirPods, Beats, Bose, more
- The best TV deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
- Best Prime Day deals on Amazon Fire TVs: Get a new 4K TV for $100
- The best Amazon Prime Day deals on Sony headphones and speakers
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Bose headphones, speakers and soundbars
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Beats headphones
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 smartwatch deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Fitbit deals: Fitbit Versa, Fitbit Charge 5 and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 tablet deals: Save on Apple iPads, Samsung Galaxy tablets, Amazon Fire tablets and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Apple iPads
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Apple Watches
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Blink cameras and doorbells
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 on Cricut craft machines and tools
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on massage guns for summer workout recovery
- The best Amazon Prime Day deals on PS5 video games
- The best Amazon Prime Day deals on Nintendo Switch video games
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 streaming deals: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and more
- Amazon just slashed the price on Fire TV sticks during Amazon Prime Day
- Prime Day streaming deal: Get Paramount Plus for half price, plus more 99 cent streaming channel deals
Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on small kitchen appliances
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on air fryers
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on coffee makers
- Best protein powder deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Keurig coffee brewers and accessories
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on KitchenAid stand mixers and mixer accessories
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 smartwatch deals: Apple, Samsung and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Instant Pot deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on refrigerators
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on grocery items
Amazon Prime Day home deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on robot vacuums
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on washers and dryers
- Best Amazon Prime Day furniture deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on patio furniture and outdoor accessories
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 bedding deals you can shop right now
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 mattress deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day pet deals
- The best Amazon Prime Day tool deals: Dewalt, Ryobi, Milwaukee and more
- Amazon Prime Day deal: There's a massive sale on Dewalt tools at Amazon now
- Amazon has some of the best deals on Ryobi tools during Prime Day 2023
- Amazon has a huge sale on Milwaukee tools during Prime Day 2023
- Black and Decker tools are on sale now during Amazon Prime Day
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 beauty and wellness deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day toy deals
Amazon Prime Day luggage deals
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on luggage and travel essentials
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsonite luggage
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on American Tourister luggage
Amazon Prime Day deals at other retailers
- Walmart Plus Week is coming: What you need to know about the Prime Day competitor
- Best deals at the Wayfair Back to College sale this weekend
- Walmart Plus Week: The best deals at Walmart you can shop right now
- It's not just Amazon: The best Prime Day deals at Walmart, Best Buy, Wayfair and more retailers
- Best Buy Black Friday in July: Save big on tech, appliances and more
for more features.