This KitchenAid Pro mixer is hugely discounted at the Best Buy early Black Friday sale happening now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

From ice cream makers to matching mixing bowls, call in some reinforcements to the kitchen this holiday season and add some convenience to your cooking routine. Kitchenaid

November is here and the countdown to the holidays is underway. Between Thanksgiving dinner and baking beloved holiday treats, there's probably plenty of cooking coming up on the agenda. Investing in a KitchenAid stand mixer, plus some convenient attachments for it, can make all that holiday baking and cooking go a little bit most smoothly. (KitchenAid mixers and attachments also make great gifts for chefs.)

And right now, the reviewer-loved KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus stand mixer is less than half price at Best Buy's early Black Friday sale, happening right now. That means you can pick up a 4.8-star rated kitchen appliance for just $220, marked all the way down from $500.

And if you want more good kitchen appliance news, there's this: KitchenAid is offering up to 33% off stand mixer attachments at its website.

From a food processor to speed up all that slicing and dicing on the to-do list, to an ice cream maker attachment that will most definitely liven up the dessert course at Christmas dinner, there are so many attachments that take KitchenAid mixers to the next level. Dodge those powdered-sugar snowstorms with a scale and sifter attachment, or sidestep the constant cleaning of measuring cups with a marked measuring and mixing bowl. Looking to try something new for your next family gathering? Try making noodles from scratch with the help of a KitchenAid gourmet pasta press that can craft up to six types of pasta.

The holidays are hectic, so anything that can ease the cooking chaos is welcome. Here's more about the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus stand mixer, plus some pasta makers, dough hooks and other popular KitchenAid attachments and appliances that are perfect for baking and holiday cooking.

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus bowl-lift stand mixer

Best Buy

If you don't have a KitchenAid stand mixer yet headed into the holiday season, you may want to change that. This bowl-lift stand mixer, currently more than half off at Best Buy, fits a 5-quart capacity bowl, has 10 speed options and comes with three beater attachments to help you make anything from appetizers to dessert. Available in four colors, including KitchenAid's iconic empire red.

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus bowl-lift stand mixer, $220 (regularly $500)

Artisan Series 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer

Kitchenaid

Or, treat yourself to the Artisan Series 5-Quart tilt-head stand mixer in KitchenAid's 2021 color of the year, Honey. This sweet mixer comes with both 3-quart and 5-quart capacity bowls, a coated flat beater, flex edge beater, coated dough hook, six-wire whip and a pouring shield.

Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $450

KitchenAid pasta roller attachment

Best Buy

Create a delicious new holiday tradition, or just make family dinner the old fashioned way with the help of this pasta roller attachment that includes spaghetti and fettuccine cutters.

KitchenAid Pasta Roller attachment, $80

KitchenAid gourmet pasta press attachment

Kitchenaid via Amazon

Or try your hand at making up to six types of pasta this holiday season. This attachment can make fresh spaghetti, bucatini, fusilli, rigatoni, small macaroni and large macaroni. Bellissimo!

KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press attachment, $200

KitchenAid citrus juicer attachment

Best Buy

Store-bought OJ will be a thing of the past at your breakfast table with this citrus juicer attachment.

KitchenAid Citrus Juicer attachment, $34

KitchenAid food processor attachment kit with commercial-style dicing

Best Buy

This KitchenAid attachment can dice, slice, shred and julienne fruits, vegetables or hard cheeses. Adjust the thickness of your slices with just one lever.

KitchenAid food processor attachment kit with commercial style dicing, $200

KitchenAid sifter and scale attachment bundle

Best Buy

This helpful baking tool will measure, sift and automatically add ingredients directly to your mixing bowl, helping to ensure more even baking.

KitchenAid sifter and scale attachment bundle, $129

KitchenAid 5-quart tilt-head glass bowl with measurement markings

Walmart

Measuring ingredients is that much easier with this stand-mixer bowl with convenient measurement markings.

KitchenAid 5-quart tilt-head glass bowl with measurement markings, $40

KitchenAid 5-blade spiralizer with peel, Ccore and slice

Bed Bath and Beyond

Getting your greens in has never been easier with this veggie spiralizer attachment.

KitchenAid 5-blade spiralizer with peel, core and slice, $100

KitchenAid ice cream maker attachment

Kitchenaid via Amazon

Make up to two quarts of ice cream, gelato or sorbet in under half an hour with this scream-worthy attachment.

KitchenAid ice cream maker attachment, $90

KitchenAid coated dough hook

Kitchenaid via Amazon

It's not the way grandma used to make it; it's better. Make bread baking a little less difficult and let this dough hook take care of the kneading for you.

KitchenAid coated dough hook, $16

KitchenAid wire whip attachment

Kitchenaid via Amazon

Frost your heart away with this wire whip attachment that makes it easy and sweet to whip up frosting, eggs, sponge cakes, heavy cream and holiday candies.

KitchenAid wire whip attachment, $21

KitchenAid 4-piece prep bowl set with lids

Amazon

Cooking is complicated enough without having to dig through cabinets in search of enough prep bowls, ease the chaos of it all with this prep bowl set of various sizes and colors.

KitchenAid 4-piece prep bowl set with lids, $12

KitchenAid set of 5 assorted color mixing bowls

Walmart

With non-slip bases and easy-pour spouts, these bowls will help prevent kitchen messes and will look great on any counter.

KitchenAid set of 5 assorted color mixing bowls, $41

KitchenAid 5-speed hand mixer

Kitchenaid

Need a little backup when it comes to mixing? This hand-held KitchenAid mixer has you covered.

KitchenAid 5-speed hand mixer, $55

Related content from CBS Essentials: