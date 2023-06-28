CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Get ready for Amazon Prime Day 2023! Even though the official start date is July 11, you don't have to wait to score fantastic deals on high-quality products for your beloved furry companions. Amazon is currently featuring a wide range of top-rated items on sale for dogs, cats and other pets at irresistible prices. Discover incredible discounts on pet monitoring cameras, pet feeders and other must-have accessories that pet owners rave about.

Top products in this article:

Petcube pet monitoring camera, $35 (reduced from $50)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $250 (reduced from $274)

Petlibro automatic cat feeder, $55 after coupon (reduced from $90)

Who can participate in Prime Day 2023?

Amazon Prime Day deals have historically been available only to shoppers with an active Amazon Prime subscription. Those who have never been Amazon Prime members can get a 30-day free trial.

An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month (plus taxes) or $139 per year. It includes much more than access to Prime Day deals: You get free, two-day shipping on most Amazon products (and free same-day delivery in some areas), access to TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video plus special deals at Whole Food Market and more.

You can see a full list of Amazon Prime benefits by clicking here. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime by clicking the button below.

Best early Amazon Prime Day pet deals

Shop deals from Wild One, Petcube and more brands.

Embark breed and health DNA test for dogs: $159

This dog DNA kit tests for over 200 health risks and provides actionable insights to inform your pup's care. Also learn your dog's breed.

Embark breed and health DNA test for dogs, $159 (reduced from $199)

ChomChom pet hair remover: $20

Remove pet hair from your furniture, bedding and more with this handy battery-free device. Simply roll it across any pet hair and empty the device with the press of a button.

ChomChom pet hair remover, $20 (reduced from $32)

Petcube pet monitoring camera: $35

Check in on your pet while you're at work or out to dinner with the Petcube pet camera. The Petcube streams and records in 1080p video, while providing sound and motion alerts.

If it records anything suspicious or concerning, pet parents can access 24/7 live chat with a veterinarian via the Petcube app.

Petcube pet monitoring camera, $35 (reduced from $50)

Petlibro automatic cat feeder: $55



The Petlibro automatic cat feeder features a stainless-steel feeding bowl and twist-lock lid. Owners can set automated feeding schedules and portion sizes. It plugs into the wall with a USB-C adapter and uses D batteries as a backup power source.

Petlibro automatic cat feeder, $55 after coupon (reduced from $90)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $250



If you have a pet at home that sheds, a robot vacuum can help you keep up with loose pet hair without having to manually vacuum. The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the robot vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $250 (reduced from $274)

Lesure orthopedic dog bed: $37

This orthopedic dog bed provides ergonomic support for your furry friend. It's made with faux fur linen fabric and shaggy sherpa plush to provide a cozy experience. An added bonus is that the bed's cover can be easily removed for machine washing.

Pricing varies by size.

Lesure orthopedic dog bed, $37 after coupon (reduced from $49)

Wild One dog harness: $35



Pick up this cute new harness for your furry friend. The harness includes two D-rings on the back and one on the chest. It's easily adjustable at both the neck and back areas to provide a secure fit for your four-legged friend.

Pricing varies by color and size.

Wild One dog harness set, $35 (reduced from $48)



Super Snouts GI balance digestive supplements: $18

These Super Snouts GI supplements are made with pumpkin powder, ginger and prebiotics to help support gut health and aid with occasional gastric distress in dogs. Just mix with water and add a little bit to their food to help calm your pup's stomach.

Super Snouts GI balance digestive supplements, $18 (reduced from $23)

More great pet buys

These pet products aren't on sale, but they still make a great addition to your Amazon cart and your pet's life.

Embark breed identification DNA test for dogs

If you have a rescue pup, then you'll definitely want to check out the Embark breed identification kit. Send your dog's saliva to the Embark labs and learn more about your dog's breed and genetic makeup. Knowing your dog's breed or mix of breeds can provide important insights into behaviors, care needs and possible health concerns.

Embark breed identification DNA test for dogs, $109

Bissell Little Green Machine

The Bissell Little Green Machine portable carpet cleaner can be used to spot-clean carpets and upholstery to remove tough stains. With spraying action and powerful suction, it can remove pet messes and stains.

Bissell Little Green Machine portable carpet cleaner, $124

Petkit pet backpack

Take kitty out of the house in this pet backpack with a tinted window and plenty of ventilation. It even has a built-in fan. Find it in six colors and prints.

Petkit pet backpack, $70

