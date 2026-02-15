Glove found near Nancy Guthrie's home appears to match what suspect in surveillance video was wearing, FBI says

A black glove found near the Arizona home of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie appears to match those worn by the suspect seen in a doorbell camera video, according to the FBI.

The glove, which contains DNA evidence, was one of approximately 16 gloves collected by investigators in various areas near the house. Most of those gloves belonged to searchers who discarded them while working the area, the FBI said.

"The one with the DNA profile recovered is different and appears to match the gloves of the subject in the surveillance video," the FBI said in a statement.

Two of the images released by the FBI of a subject seen on surveillance video in the Nancy Guthrie case. FBI

The FBI said it is waiting on the final results on the glove, which the agency said typically takes about 24 hours.

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on Jan. 31 and was reported missing the following day, Feb. 1. Authorities believe she was abducted from her home in the middle of the night.

Last week, the FBI released a description of the person they referred to as a suspect: a man with an average build and an approximate height of 5-foot-9 or 5-foot-10. They said he was wearing a black-colored 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack in the security video.

Authorities are still trying to find out who is behind a ransom note that was first sent to CBS News' Tucson affiliate KOLD, demanding bitcoin. The Guthrie family, at one point, promised to pay despite receiving no proof of life and has released multiple video pleas for the return of their mother.

So far, investigators have searched at least two homes near Guthrie's, according to multiple law enforcement sources. Law enforcement agencies, including a Pima County Sheriff SWAT team, descended on a residence less than 2 miles from Nancy Guthrie's home Friday evening.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told CBS affiliate KOLD that the activity was the result of following up on "a lead that led to a search warrant and no arrest."

Nanos told KOLD that a traffic stop was made on a person of interest and that the individual was cooperative and later released. Another person said he was detained during a traffic stop south of Tucson last week and was also later released.