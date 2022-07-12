Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best deals on Blink cameras and doorbells
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here and it includes deep discounts on top-rated Blink home cameras and video doorbells. A video camera or doorbell can add an extra layer of security to your home. During Amazon Prime Day you can add security to your home without busting your wallet.
Top products in this article:
See all Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals
Blink Indoor 5 camera kit, $168 (reduced from $280)
Blink Outdoor 5 camera kit, $190 (reduced from $380)
Blink video doorbell full system, $51 (reduced from $81)
A home security camera can help you keep an eye on your home and pets while you're away. Blink, an Amazon brand, offers cameras for the interior and exterior of your home. Blink home cameras and video doorbells all offer high-quality night vision, a live video feed and motion alerts.
There's never been a better time to invest in your security. All these Blink products are on sale for Amazon Prime Day right now.
Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Blink cameras and doorbells
Shop the best Blink deals during the Amazon Prime Day sale before they end.
Blink Indoor
Blink Indoor is a wireless, battery-powered, home-security camera with infrared night vision. It also works well as a pet monitoring-camera with two-way audio, motion sensors and real-time video viewing. Video clips can be stored in the cloud and accessed with the Blink mobile app.
The cameras also come with a module that can store video clips and events locally.
Blink Indoor camera kit (1 pc.), $55 (reduced from $80)
Blink Indoor camera kit (3 pc.), $114 (reduced from $190)
Blink Indoor add-on camera, $35 (reduced from $70)
Blink Outdoor
The Blink Outdoor is a water-resistant security camera designed to monitor the outside of your home. It features two-way audio, motion detection and a live video stream. It is battery-operated and has a two-year battery life.
Like the Blink Indoor camera, the outdoor offering also comes in a variety of multi-packs and bundles.
Blink Outdoor camera kit (1 pc.), $60 (reduced from $100)
Blink Outdoor camera kit (3 pc.), $125 (reduced from $250)
Blink Outdoor add-on camera, $55 (reduced from $90)
Blink Outdoor with floodlight
The Blink Outdoor with floodlight includes all of the features of the standard Blink Outdoor camera, with an added 700-lumen floodlight. The light is motion-triggered to help the camera see anyone or anything that is moving around your home or yard at night. The light can also be turned on by voice command using a paired Amazon Alexa device.
Blink Outdoor camera with floodlight, $85 (reduced from $140)
Blink video doorbell
The Blink video doorbell lets you answer your door from your smartphone. It features day and infrared night video and two-way audio. The Blink video doorbell can be connected to your doorbell's wiring system or installed wire-free.
Blink video doorbell (standalone), $35 (reduced from $50)
Blink video doorbell (full system), $51 (reduced from $81)
Blink Mini
The Blink Mini is a compact version of the Blink camera. Unlike the larger battery-powered versions, the Mini needs to be plugged in. It still has full camera functionality with live video viewing, two-way audio and night vision. The Mini can also chime and provide alerts from the Blink video doorbell.
Blink Mini, $30 (reduced from $35)
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
Amazon Prime Day 2022 runs through Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you're a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and enjoy most Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals without having to pay.
Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.
Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month
