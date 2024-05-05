Tom Selleck on "Blue Bloods" and his memoir, "You Never Know" The hit CBS drama "Blue Bloods" is set to end this year, but there's been pushback on that, most notably from star Tom Selleck, who over 14 seasons has played the head of the NYPD (and the head of a very headstrong family). He talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about his desire to continue "Blue Bloods"; about his pioneering '80s crime show "Magnum, P.I.," which put him on the map (and which kept him from playing Indiana Jones); and how he got Frank Sinatra his last acting gig.