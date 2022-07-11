Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022: The best deals on summer essentials you can wear and use right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 isn't the only big sale this week. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has already kicked off for select Nordstrom card members. (The sale opens to the general public Friday, July 15.)

There's lots of great stuff on sale during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, including some especially good deals on summer essentials. From sleek sandals to Supergoop sunscreen, stock up on everything you need to finish out the summer in style.

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale started Saturday, July 9 for all Nordstrom cardmembers. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will open to everyone July 15, 2022.

The 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends Sunday, July 31. So even if you don't get early access, you'll have more than two weeks to save big and take advantage of all the great deals.

How to shop Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals early

To save big at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale before it opens to the general public, you need to be a Nordstrom card holder (aka a Nordy Club member). If you don't already have a Nordstrom credit card, there's still time to sign up. Applicants can start shopping the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale the same day they get approved.

There are two types of Nordstrom cards you can sign up for: a retail credit card and a Visa credit card. Both cards offer the same Nordstrom benefits, including early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and points for every dollar spent on either card. First-time card holders can even get a $60 bonus when they sign up.

All the best deals on summer essentials during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is the perfect time to pick up sunscreen, a new water Hydro Flask water bottle, Ray-Ban sunglasses and more must-have products for summer.

For even more great deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, make sure to check our our guide on all the best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals, plus beauty deals and Spanx deals you can shop once the sale kicks off.

Supergoop Unseen & Play Sunscreen Set: $48



Nordstrom

Make sure your skin stays protected this summer by using a top-rated sunscreen. This three-piece set includes a 1.7 oz. and 1 oz. bottle of Supergoop's Unseen broad spectrum SPF 40, an invisible, weightless, scent-free protectant. The set also includes a 1 oz. bottle of Supergoop Play Everyday lotion (SPF 50), a fast-absorbing, nongreasy sunscreen that's sweat- and water-resistant.

(Not the right choice for you? Check out these top-rated sunscreen options for 2022.)

Supergoop Unseen & Play Sunscreen Set (3 pc.), $48 (a $78 value)

Ray-Ban 53mm Polarized phantos sunglasses: $140

Nordstrom

Save $85 on this sleek pair of polarized sunglasses from Ray-Ban during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale.

Ray-Ban 53mm Polarized Phantos sunglasses, $140 (reduced from $225)

Hydro Flask wide mouth cap bottle: $28

Nordstrom

Stay hydrated this season with this ultra-dependable, wide-mouth Hydro Flask bottle. This 16-ounce bottle can keep hot drinks hot for up to six hours, and cold ones reliably cool for up to 24 hours.

Hydro Flask wide mouth cap bottle, $28 (reduced from $38)

Chinese Laundry Theresa platform sandal: $54

Nordstrom

Save $26 on these retro-inspired platform heels perfect for any summer date night during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Available in five colors.

Chinese Laundry Theresa platform sandal, $54 (reduced from $80)

Beis Weekend travel bag: $68

Nordstrom

This travel tote is made with water-resistant canvas and equipped with interior and exterior pockets, a padded laptop sleeve and a separate compartment to store shoes. Wear it as a shoulder or crossbody bag and take this convenient weekend bag on the go.

During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022, this bag is reduced from $98 to $68.

Beis Weekend travel bag, $68 (reduced from $98)

Spanx Get Moving 14" skort: $48

Nordstrom

Hit the courts, trail, or just lounge around in style with this sweat-wicking, sculpting skort equipped with plenty of pockets for added convenience. This trendy tennis skirt is $24 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Spanx Get Moving 14" skort, $48 (reduced from $72)

Schutz Olly block heel sandal: $80

Nordstrom

Save nearly $40 on these gorgeous block-heeled sandals, available in five colors.

Schutz Olly block heel sandal, $80 (reduced from $118)

Outdoor Voices exercise dress: $75

Nordstrom

Stay cool or work up a sweat in style with this trendy exercise dress from Outdoor Voices. Available in three colors, this dress is $25 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Outdoor Voices exercise dress, $75 (reduced from $100)

Best deals on summer essentials on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Save on swimsuits, summer shoes, portable speakers and more from Amazon during this year's Prime Day sale.

JBL Clip 4 mini Bluetooth speaker (blue): $50

JBL via Amazon

This IPX7-rated waterproof speaker from JBL is available in seven colors and prints right now on Amazon, but you can only save 30% on the blue one (pictured).

The JBL Clip 4 is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. It's a versatile, budget-friendly speaker option that features a built-in clip (so you can attach it to a tree, your pool bag and more). It offers up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge.

"It's not going to rattle any windows, but the bass coming out of this thing is a lot better than I expected," an Amazon reviewer writes. "I was expecting it to be tinny like most small speakers."

JBL Clip 4 mini Bluetooth speaker, $50 (reduced from $80)

JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker: $100

JBL via Amazon

Save $30 right now on Amazon on this IPX7-rated JBL waterproof speaker that a site review says delivers "stupid loud," "crisp" sound.

Pair two of these speakers together for stereo sound, or pair multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers for music that fills your whole yard. But even alone, this speaker offers 20 watts of sound, which is not too shabby. It boasts up to 12 hours of playtime, and offers USB-C quick charge. Choose from more than a dozen colors; all are on sale.

JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker, $100 (reduced from $130)

Crocs unisex classic clog (retired colors): $21 and up

Amazon

If you're a Crocs person, check out this collection of retired Crocs colors -- all on sale at Amazon. There are 36 color options available for this unisex shoe.

Crocs unisex classic clog (retired colors), $21 and up

Relleciga adjustable back lace-up bandeau bikini: $10 and up

Amazon

The bandeau top in this two-piece set sports a lace-up back; the feature allows you to adjust the top's tightness. Select colors and sizes are available for as low as $10. The listed price below is for the leopard version in a size medium.

Relleciga adjustable back lace-up bandeau bikini, medium (leopard), $14 (reduced from $20)

Biwisy quick-dry swim shorts (patterns and prints): $24

Amazon

Looking for a pair of swim trunks that make more of a style statement? Try these quick-dry swim shorts from Biwisy with prints and patterns. Available in 41 styles. The price listed below is for the black floral trunks in a size medium.

Biwisy quick dry swim shorts, medium (black floral) $24 (reduced from $33)

Body Glove long sleeve rash guard with UPF 50+: $25 and up

Amazon

Looking for some extra protection from the summer sun? This long-sleeve rash guard from Body Glove is deeply discounted right now on Amazon. We saw at least one for as little as $25. Prices vary by color -- and there are 13 available colors. The price listed below is for the medium-sized rash guard in the color called "smoothies sea mist."

Body Glove long sleeve rash guard with UPF 50+, medium (smoothies sea mist), $34 (reduced from $48)

Bronax cloud slides: $24 and up

Amazon

These ultra-plush, cloud-like slides are perfect for that long walk from the beach back to the car. Just be sure not to leave them in direct sunlight for too long, or else the slippers' super-cushioned material may shrink.

These cloud-like slides from Bronax are on sale now for about $24 to $25. Prices may vary by size and color; 15 colors are available. The price listed is for the blush-colored slides.

Bronax cloud slides, (blush) $24 (reduced from $36)

