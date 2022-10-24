The Ultimate Black Friday 2022 Guide

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Black Friday is just around the corner. Let us help you put your Black Friday shopping game plan together. We've got everything you need to know about the best Black Friday sales from your favorite retailers.

Bookmark this page, as it will be updated with all the Black Friday 2022 sale developments as they're announced -- plus the latest and best early Black Friday deals.

Top products in this article:

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,000 (reduced from $4,140)

Our most popular robot vacuum: iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $580 (reduced from $800)

The newest Apple Watch: Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm), $379 (reduced from $429)

Top-rated massage gun: Theragun Pro, $500 (reduced from $599)

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday (the Friday after Thanksgiving) is one of the biggest shopping events of the year. It's a time for shoppers to find major discounts on holiday gifts, tech and more.

Traditionally, shoppers stayed up late the night of Thanksgiving to line up in front of their favorite stores for early a.m. openings. A more recent trend had seen stores opening for Black Friday as early as Thanksgiving Day, though Walmart, Target and many other retailers closed for Thanksgiving 2021.

These days, Black Friday sales are readily available online at brand and retailer websites.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 is on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

But sales often start before that date. Many retailers have early Black Friday deals you can shop now. We've shared some of the best early Black Friday deals below.

Why is it called Black Friday?

The term "Black Friday" dates back to the 1960s, and was used to refer to the congestion caused by shoppers on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

It was later used to describe retailers' accounts going from in-the-red to in-the-black on that day.

Shoppers wait outside of Best Buy for the opening of Black Friday shopping 2020. Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

What goes on sale during Black Friday?



While we don't know yet what will be on sale this year, historically, there have been major deals on TVs, appliances, toys, Apple products and so much more.

Some of the biggest Black Friday sales happen at Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Amazon, Lowe's, Home Depot and Ulta. Last year's most popular items included Nintendo Switches, Barbies and Oculus VR headsets, according to Adobe.

Need some gift ideas to fill your Black Friday shopping list? Check out the CBS Essentials' 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts list, our picks for the best presents of 2022.

Are there early Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now?



While there's still some time to wait until the official Black Friday sales start, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Check out our early Black Friday deal articles, as well as some of our top sale finds below.

The best Black Friday deals at Amazon

Amazon has deals on robot vacuums, Apple products and more now ahead of Black Friday.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum: $580

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the problem of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste, or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Simply empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $580 (reduced from $800)

The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. (A cleaning station is not included.)

iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $411 (reduced from $650)

Apple Watch Series 8: $389

Apple

Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. The temperature sensor is presented as a women's health tool to more accurately track ovulation times and other changes in a woman's monthly cycle. (In light of increased concern regarding data privacy around cycle tracking information, Apple assured consumers that their data is secure and encrypted.)

The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors; new watch band options are available via Nike and Hermes.

Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm), $365 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS (45mm), $379 (reduced from $429)

AirPods Pro 2: $234



Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $230 (reduced from $249)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $69



Keurig via Amazon

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces.

The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy-efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $69 (regularly $100)

65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV: $1,877

Amazon

This 4K smart TV with Alexa built in has a 65-inch OLED display. The LG TV adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically to provide the best viewing experience, no matter what you are watching. It is also a popular choice for gaming due to its 120 Hz refresh rate and gaming mode feature.

65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV, $1,877 (regularly $2,297)

The best Black Friday deals at Walmart

Walmart's early Black Friday event, Deals for Days, is here. Check out rollback Walmart prices on tablets, robot vacuums and more.

55" TCL 4-Series Roku TV with 4K resolution: $188

Walmart

Fans of the super-simple Roku platform will enjoy this TCL smart TV with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 4-Series model is stunning for the price. Check back for a restock.

55" TCL 4-Series Roku TV with 4K resolution, $188 (reduced from $298)

Apple AirPods Pro (1st generation): $159

Apple

The Apple AirPods Pro are a CBS Essentials bestseller. Our readers love the AirPods Pro for their active noise-cancellation tech, well-fitting design and great sound quality. They're water-resistant, as well, and offer up to 24 hours of battery life with the included case.

Now on sale at Walmart for $159, the older model of the Apple AirPods Pro offers a great deal.

Apple AirPods Pro, $159 (reduced from $170)

15.6" Asus L510 Intel Celeron laptop: $209

Asus via Walmart

This Intel Celeron-powered Asus laptop features an HD screen (1920 x 1080), 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

The laptop comes with Windows 10 installed, but you can upgrade it to Window 11 for free.

15.6" Asus L510 laptop, $189 (reduced from $249)

Ecovacs Deebot N8+ robot vacuum with auto-empty station: $399

Walmart

Looking to clean up after all that holiday company -- or better yet, clean up before they arrive? You can save on a 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum with an auto-empty station at Walmart's early Black Friday sale. The Ecovacs Deebot N8+ robot vacuum features 2,300Pa of suction, plus laser navigation and mapping with 110-minute battery life.

An auto-empty cleaning base is included.

Ecovacs Deebot N8+ robot vacuum with auto-empty station, $349 (reduced from $699)

The best Black Friday deals at Best Buy

Best Buy has some great Samsung appliance deals and Samsung tablet deals you won't want to miss.

Theragun Pro: $500 (save $100)



Best Buy

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.

Theragun Pro, $500 (reduced from $600)

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub: $3,000

Samsung

This 4.6-star-rated Samsung refrigerator features a beverage center that gives you water in two different ways: You can choose from an internal dispenser, or you can use the built-in pitcher that automatically refills. There's even an option to infuse a flavor.

"This design is brilliant," wrote a Samsung customer. "Each door is small enough to open. There are no handles, which makes it being against the wall so much easier. There's no ice maker on the left side of the door to hinder how much you can see on the left side. Opening it at a 90-degree angle is all you need to do everything that you need. It's completely flat which makes opening it to the wall so much easier (if you notice a lot of fridges are domed at the front which does not give you space to open door against the wall)."

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,000 (reduced from $4,140)

Samsung Bespoke laundry set: $2,000

Samsung

The new Samsung Bespoke laundry line features generously sized 5.3-cubic-foot washers. The Bespoke laundry line includes all the latest AI technology you've come to expect from Samsung laundry appliances. These washers and dryers are outfitted with a smart dial for easy cycle selection, an auto-dispenser for adding laundry detergent and Samsung's Super Speed wash and dry settings for quick loads.

Samsung has also added a new feature to its Bespoke laundry line. The latest Bespoke line includes Samsung's AI Optimal Dry. The tech feature uses sensors to detect the moisture content of your laundry and automatically selects the optimal drying setting.

Like other Samsung Bespoke appliances, the Bespoke washer and dryer are available in three designer colors: brushed black, silver steel and brushed navy. The dryer is available in electric and gas versions.

Samsung Bespoke washer and dryer pair (electric), $2,000 (reduced from $3,030)

55" 'The Frame' TV 2022

Best Buy

When you're not streaming shows or movies on "The Frame," the 4K set displays preprogrammed artwork, from Picasso to Basquiat. It can also display family vacation photos that you've uploaded to "The Frame" from your phone or USB flash drive. So, yes, this TV puts on a show whether it's on -- or off.

55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,000 (reduced from $1,500)

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,000 (reduced from $3,000)

85" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $3,300 (reduced from $4,300)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: $600

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a portable 2-in-1 device with PC and tablet functionality. It features Microsoft 365 integration for a better PC experience. It's not on sale anymore currently.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (256 GB), $780

The best Black Friday deals at Wayfair

Wayfair currently has early Black Friday deals on furniture, vacuums, kitchen appliances and more.

Binghamton upholstered armchair: $460

Wayfair

This chic upholstered armchair comes in seven different upholstery color options and a choice of gold or silver legs.

Binghamton upholstered armchair, $460 (reduced from $1,240)

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart: $184



Wayfair

A rolling kitchen cart can add extra storage and counter space to your kitchen. This farmhouse-inspired wide-rolling kitchen cart has plenty of storage space with a cabinet on one side and two open shelves on the other. You can easily roll it around your kitchen while you're prepping a large dinner, making it a great purchase to snag before Thanksgiving.

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart, $184 (reduced $460)

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker: $100



Wayfair

This programmable 14-cup coffee maker by Cuisinart is great for busy households that prefer traditional drip coffee. You can adjust the flavor and temperature settings to fit your preferences and then set it to brew at the desired time so your coffee is ready when you get up.

It's out of stock now, but check back in case of a restock.

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker, $100 (reduced from $185)

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender: $290

Wayfair

The Vitamin Explorian blender is another one of Wayfair's kitchen doorbusters. The kitchen gadget features a 48-ounce container and sturdy, aircraft-grade, stainless steel blades.

The Vitamix E310 Explorian blender offers 10 different speeds, including a pulse feature.

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender, $290 (reduced from $450)

Cuisinart countertop blender: $81

Wayfair

The ultimate multitasker, this blender-slash-food processor offers a great space-saving opportunity. With 500 watts of power, seven functions (pulse, stir, chop, mix, puree, food processor and ice crush) and a three-cup food processor attachment as well as a 48-ounce glass blender jar, it greatly simplifies food prep and blending.

Cuisinart countertop blender, $81 (reduced from $180)

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum: $350



Wayfair

This lightweight, cordless stick vacuum from Dyson offers up to 40 minutes of run time. The vacuum comes with two cleaning heads: one for hardwood floors and one for carpet. It also converts into a handheld vacuum.

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum, $350 (reduced from $500)

The best Black Friday deals at Samsung

Black Friday savings are here at Samsung.

Over $1,000 off a Samsung S95B OLED 4K smart TV



Samsung

Today, Samsung is offering a huge discount on the S95B OLED 4K smart TV. This smart TV leverages OLED technology with 8.3 million individual self-lit pixels coming together to provide a bright viewing experience.

The TV features Dolby Atmos for enhanced audio quality.

55" Samsung S95B OLED 4k smart TV, $1,450 (reduced from $2,200)

65" Samsung S95B OLED 4K smart TV, $1,800 (reduced from $3,000)

Samsung smart 3-Door French door refrigerator: $220 off

Samsung

This Samsung 3-door French door refrigerator is on sale for $220 off -- but the sale won't last. The fingerprint-resistant refrigerator features a full-width bottom drawer big enough to hold party platters, beverages and more.

The Samsung kitchen appliance includes an external filtered-water-and-ice dispenser, as well as all-around cooling and multi-vent technology to maintain even air circulation on every shelf.

Samsung smart 3-Door french door refrigerator, $1,599 (reduced from $2,199)

49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor

Samsung

If you're looking for a truly immersive gaming experience, check out this super-wide, curved monitor. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 monitor features a 4K mini-LED display, 1-millisecond response rate and 240 Hz refresh rate.

It's no longer on sale now.

49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 4K gaming monitor, $1,500 (reduced from $2,300)

The best Black Friday deals at Target

Keep in mind while you shop Target's deals ahead of Black Friday that the retailer is offering a holiday price match guarantee. If Target lowers the price of what you purchase by Dec. 24, you can get a price adjustment (some exclusions apply).

Aside from that, the retailer is offering some tempting early Black Friday deals right now.

You can take a look at all the early Black Friday deals at Target by tapping the button below.

The best Black Friday deals at Kohl's

Department store Kohl's almost always has a large number of deals and offers you can combine. Right now, you can take an extra 20% off with the promo code YOUR20. (Shipping at Kohl's is always free with a $35 purchase.) Plus, You can save up to 80% on clearance finds now.

The best Black Friday deals at Macy's



The Macy's early Black Friday sale is here. Save big on clothing, shoes, bags, home, beauty and more.

Tuft & Needle's Black Friday Pre-Sale

Tuft & Needle's Black Friday Pre-Sale is here.

Save up to $750 on mattresses, plus save up to 25% on sleep accessories.

The best Black Friday deals at Monos

Premium luggage brand Monos has an early Black Friday sale with up to 40% off sitewide, plus four- to six-day free shipping. Just use the code EARLYBF2022 to pick up some new luggage for your holiday travels.

