Watch CBS News

The Ultimate Black Friday 2022 Tech Deals Blog: Today's best deals on Apple, Samsung, Sony and more

get the free app
  • link copied

By Kaylyn McKenna, Fox Van Allen

/ Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Unwrapped Xmas present revealing tablet
Unwrapped Xmas present revealing tablet and other gifts Michael Blann / Getty Images

Thanksgiving 2022 is still a few weeks away, but Black Friday 2022 is already here.

Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Kohl's and more are all holding early Black Friday sales right this very moment. There's no need to wait to save on this year's hottest tech: The best and most-crave worthy gadgets from Apple, Samsung and other top brands are on sale now.

To help you keep track of all the best deals, we've started this Ultimate Black Friday Tech Deals Live Blog. It's your one-stop source for all the best deals, whether you're looking for a new pair of Apple AirPods for someone's stocking or a new under-$100 Chromebook to put under the Christmas tree. Take a look at our curated selection of deals below, or use the links to hop directly to each retailer's tech deals.

 

Today's best Chromebook deal: Get an HP Chromebook for $79 at Walmart

Let's get this Black Friday tech live blog started right with one of Walmart's featured early Black Friday deals. While supplies last, you can get an HP Chromebook for just $79.

11-6-hp-chromebook.png
Walmart

Whether it's for streaming, doing schoolwork or playing light mobile games, this 11.6-inch HP Chromebook is a great, inexpensive Chromebook option. The device has metal reinforced corners and is 122cm drop-tested, so it's a durable option if you're looking for a Chromebook to take on the go or to gift to a young student.

At $79 during Walmart's Deals for Days sale, it's an unbeatable deal for a Chromebook from a respected brand.

11.6" HP Chromebook (4 GB RAM, 32 GB storage), $79 (reduced from $98)

$79 at Walmart

For more early Black Friday deals from Walmart, check out our roundup of the best things to save on during the Deals for Days sale

By Fox Van Allen
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.