Upgrade your laundry room before Christmas: The best early Black Friday deals on washers and dryers

Samsung

Expecting holiday guests? They're going to want to see the whole house. It's only October, but it's already a great time to upgrade your laundry room (and everything in it) ahead of the Christmas season.

A laundry room upgrade doesn't have to be expensive. We've found impressive washers and dryers on sale now, before Black Friday.

Samsung's top-rated washer and dryer sets include the latest in laundry technology. Many of these home appliance models include the technology to start, stop and check the progress of your load from your phone. Some washers have laundry detergent reservoirs, so you only need to add detergent every 20 loads.

But that's only the beginning. Some washers feature unique drum movements and water jets designed to get the best clean possible. Many new washers and dryers in 2022 feature artificial intelligence. AI-powered washers can sense the weight of your laundry and automatically use the right amount of water and detergent every time.

Some washers have soil sensors, too, which add extra time to your laundry cycle when your clothes are dirty enough to warrant it.

As for the best dryers, we've found a selection that feature sensors that automatically adjust drying time and temperature. That means no more shrunken shirts, no more ruined elastic waistbands and no more damp laundry.

Upgrade your laundry routine for less. Keep scrolling to shop the best high-tech washers and dryers, including deals on Samsung's brand new Bespoke laundry line.

Samsung Bespoke laundry set: $2,160

Samsung

The new Samsung Bespoke laundry line features generously sized 5.3-cubic-foot washers. The Bespoke laundry line includes all the latest AI technology you've come to expect from Samsung laundry appliances. These washers and dryers are outfitted with a smart dial for easy cycle selection, an auto-dispenser for adding laundry detergent and Samsung's Super Speed wash and dry settings for quick loads.

Samsung has added a new feature to its Bespoke laundry line. The latest Bespoke line includes Samsung's AI Optimal Dry. The tech feature uses sensors to detect the moisture content of your laundry and automatically selects the optimal drying setting.

Like other Samsung Bespoke appliances, the Bespoke washer and dryer are available in three designer colors: brushed black, silver steel and brushed navy. The dryer is available in electric and gas versions.

Samsung Bespoke washer and dryer pair (electric), $2,160 (reduced from $3,030)

Samsung Smart Dial FlexWash Washer and Smart Dial FlexDry Electric Dryer: $3,530

Samsung

This smart dryer has a super-speed function that helps you dry your laundry faster.

The dryer also features a reversible door. It has Wi-Fi connectivity, and can be controlled remotely with your smartphone via Samsung's SmartThings app.

Samsung Smart Dial FlexWash Washer and Smart Dial FlexDry Electric Dryer, $3,530 (regularly $3,900)

Samsung Smart Dial front load super speed washer: $1,035

Samsung

This smart washer learns your favorite cleaning functions, and can clean your load of laundry super quickly. The washer features noise-reduction technology for quiet washing. It has Wi-Fi connectivity and can be controlled remotely with your smartphone using Samsung's SmartThings app.

Samsung large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer, $1,035 (regularly $1,149)

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer and smart steam sanitize electric dryer set: $1,500

Samsung

Looking for a top-loading washer? Both of these appliances feature-integrated Wi-Fi, so you can remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

"What can I say about this washer and dryer set besides it's the best that we've ever owned?" reviewed an enthusiastic customer who purchased the Samsung home appliance duo. "The washer and dryer have sleek, stylish designs and buttons and dial that are easy to use."

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer with super speed wash, $750 (regularly $900)

Samsung smart electric dryer with steam sanitize, $750 (regularly $900)

Samsung electric dryer with Sensor Dry: $700

Samsung

This stackable dryer offers Sensor Dry, which optimizes the cycle time and temperature to dry clothes without damaging them. It comes in three colors.

Samsung electric dryer with Sensor Dry, $700 (regularly $900)

LG single unit front load LG wash tower: Save $300

LG

This space-saving smart LG wash tower features built-in sensors that use AI technology to detect fabric texture and load size. The machine customizes wash motions and the washer can even tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle.

"Our laundry room is very small and space is limited," wrote an LG customer who purchased the wash tower. "I love that both doors swing left. Unit is quiet, which is nice since our utility room is near our main living area."

LG single unit front load LG wash tower, $2,299 (regularly $2,599)

LG single unit front load LG wash tower: Save $400

LG

This wash tower features a variety of wash cycles, including an allergy-friendly cycle that LG says can remove up to 95% of common allergens such as dust, pet dander and pollen.

"Both the washer and dryer accommodate large loads with no noise or vibration," wrote an LG customer who purchased the appliance. "The electronic controls were a little intimidating at first, but after just a few uses we found them to be pretty intuitive. This is an attractive and well-optioned unit."

LG single unit front load LG wash tower, $2,399 (regularly $2,799)

