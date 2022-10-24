Surprise! Another retailer is holding a massive early Black Friday sale today on kitchen appliances, furniture and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wayfair

Black Friday 2022 won't be here for another month, but retailers have already begun offering early Black Friday deals. The latest retailer to join the October discounting frenzy is Wayfair -- the company's Way Day sale runs from Oct. 26-27.

Ahead of the Black Friday frenzy, Wayfair is already offering discounts of up to to 55% off on small kitchen appliances, along with furniture deals starting at $99. Here are the best early Way Day deals now.

Top products in this article

See all deals at Wayfair: Way Day preview sale, happening now

Mowgli 8-drawer dresser, $940 (reduced from $2,599)

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum, $350 (reduced from $500)

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker, $100 (reduced from $185)

Way Day, Wayfair's two-day, early Black Friday sale, runs from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27. But there are already a ton of early deals available now through the Wayfair Way Day preview sale. Right now, you can find deals on furniture for every room in your house. Wayfair also has deals on kitchen appliances, vacuums and more from top brands, like Dyson and Cuisinart.

We've compiled the top early Way Day deals at Wayfair to help you find the biggest discounts on top-rated furniture and appliances.

Best early Way Day deals on furniture at Wayfair

Shop the best deals on furniture ahead of Wayfair's Way Day sale. But hurry -- the best deals sold out quickly during the last Way Day sale, held earlier this year, and they're sure to again this time.

Binghamton upholstered armchair

Wayfair

This chic upholstered armchair is currently 58% off. It comes in seven different upholstery color options and a choice of gold or silver legs.

Binghamton upholstered armchair, $483 and up (reduced from $1,240)

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table

Wayfair

This solid pine dining table comfortably seats four people. It is made from sustainably harvested pine wood and features a distressed finish. Right now, you can save over $400 on this dining table as part of Wayfair's Way Day preview sale.

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table, $307 (reduced from $725)

Mowgli 8-drawer dresser

Wayfair

This Mowgli dresser provides plenty of storage space for all of your clothes. It is made of wood and features raised, molded panels for added dimension. There is no assembly required with this dresser, and it's on sale now at a deep discount.

Mowgli 8-drawer dresser, $9 (reduced from $2,599)

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart

Wayfair

A rolling kitchen cart can add extra storage and counter space to your kitchen. This farmhouse-inspired wide-rolling kitchen cart has plenty of storage space with a cabinet on one side and two open shelves on the other. You can easily roll it around your kitchen while you're prepping a large dinner, making it a great purchase to snag before Thanksgiving.

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart, $230 and up (reduced $460)

Sand and Stable Robert armoire

Wayfair

The Robert armoire is a stylish storage piece with adjustable shelves and a sliding door. Reviewers noted that it fits well in every room in their house, with many sharing photos of the armoire in their bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms and living rooms.

The armoire comes in rustic oak, gray wash and brushed white. It is on sale right now at Wayfair for 62% off.

Sand and Stable Robert armoire, $330 and up (reduced from $875)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress: $366 and up

Wayfair

If you're in need of a new mattress, check out this deal on Nora hybrid mattresses. The mattress is 12-inches thick and features temperature regulating technology, so you can get a comfortable nights sleep.

The best part is you can save up to 67% at Wayfair now, ahead of Black Friday.

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (twin), $366 (reduced from $899)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (full), $480 (reduced from $1,099)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (queen), $540 (reduced from $1,199)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (king), $660 (reduced from $1,499)

Best early Way Day deals on home and kitchen appliances at Wayfair

Save up to 55% on small appliances right now at Wayfair. Here are our favorite deals.

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum

Wayfair

Save over $150 on this lightweight, cordless stick vacuum from Dyson. It is lightweight, cordless and offers up to 40 minutes of run time. The vacuum comes with two cleaning heads: one for hardwood floors and one for carpet.

It also converts into a handheld vacuum.

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum, $350 (reduced from $500)

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker

Wayfair

This programmable 14-cup coffee maker by Cuisinart is great for busy households that prefer traditional drip coffee. You can adjust the flavor and temperature settings to fit your preferences and then set it to brew at the desired time so your coffee is ready when you get up.

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker, $100 (reduced from $185)

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer

Wayfair

If you want the convenience of air frying but don't have the counter space for another kitchen appliance, check out the Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-quart air fryer. It's the perfect size for a one or two-person household.

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer, $43 (reduced from $50)

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender

Vitamix Store via Amazon

The Vitamin Explorian blender is another one of Wayfair's kitchen doorbusters. The kitchen gadget features a 48-ounce container and sturdy, aircraft-grade, stainless steel blades.

The Vitamix E310 Explorian blender offers 10 different speeds, including a pulse feature.

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender, $350 (reduced from $450)

Related content from CBS Essentials