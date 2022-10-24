The best early Black Friday deals on headphones: AirPods Pro 2, Bose QuietComfort and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon is full of the best early Black Friday deals. We've found the impressive deals on top-rated earbuds and headphones ahead of Amazon's Black Friday shopping event. Don't wait until Nov. 25 -- shop discounts on Apple, Bose, Samsung and more right now.

Keep reading to discover the best prices on Apple AirPods Pro 2, Bose Quietcomfort and more headphones during Amazon's early Black Friday deals.

A pair of great headphones will let you tune out the world and tune in to your favorite music, TV shows, podcasts and more. Top-rated headphones and earbuds make an excellent gift -- no matter if it's a personal upgrade ahead of holiday travel, or to a friend or family member for Christmas or Hanukkah.

Popular headphones can be expensive. Luckily, we've found impressive deals from your favorite brands at Amazon ahead of Black Friday.

Can't wait to shop the best Black Friday deals? We've found the best early Black Friday deals on top-rated headphones and earbuds below.

Deals on top-rated headphones and earbuds

We've found the most impressive deals on top-rated headphones and earbuds during Amazon's early Black Friday deals.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $239

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $239 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods Pro (1st generation): $127

The Apple AirPods Pro are a CBS Essentials bestseller. Our readers love the AirPods Pro for their active noise cancellation tech, well-fitting design and great sound quality. They're water resistant, as well, and offer up to 24 hours of battery life with the included case.

Now on sale at Amazon for $127, the older model of the Apple AirPods Pro offers a great deal.

Apple AirPods Pro, $127 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods with MagSafe case (3rd generation): $169



The latest generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.

You get more listening time, too -- up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $169 (reduced from $179)

Apple AirPods Max: $450



Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $450 (regularly $549)

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: $199



Want to save a little bit of money? The original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, which once retailed for $279, have now been reduced to $199 at Amazon.

The 4.3-star-rated earbuds offer 18 hours of listening (6 hours of listening time per charge with included charging case), IPX4 water resistance, touch controls and active noise canceling.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, $199 (reduced from $279)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: $110

Samsung's highly coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2, are having a sale moment.

Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for users with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $110 (reduced from $150)

Samsung Galaxy Live: $100

Not to be beaten by the Samsung Galaxy Buds, the Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at an even deeper discount.

Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Live, $100 and up (reduced from $170)

Beats Solo3: $100

The on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright-sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes.

These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Beats Solo3, $100 (reduced from $200)

Beats Fit Pro: $160



These noise-canceling earbuds come in four fun colors; stone purple (pictured), white, black and sage gray. The earbuds offer a secure, comfortable fit.

The noise-canceling feature includes three listening modes. They are also compatible with spatial audio.

Beats Fit Pro, $160 (regularly $200)

Beats Studio Buds: $90



These sweat-resistant earbuds are ideal for avid runners or gym enthusiasts. They offer two levels of noise-canceling; active noise canceling and transparency mode.

Meanwhile, the IPX4 water resistance ensures they're protected even when you're sweating on them every day.

Beats Studio Buds, $90 (regularly $150)

JBL Live 660NC wireless on-ear headphones: $150



These over-the-ear headphones promise up to 50 hours of battery life and feature noise-canceling and ambient-aware technology.

Phone calls and virtual assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant can be managed with the buttons on the ear-cup.

JBL live 660NC wireless noise-canceling headphones, $150 (regularly $200)

JBL Vibe 100 true wireless in-ear headphones

These Bluetooth earbuds promise to provide great sound quality with a deep bass. They offer up to 20 hours of battery life, including five hours in the earbuds themselves.

The ear buds come in three colors.

JBL Vibe 100 true wireless in-ear headphones, $30 (regularly $50)

More headphones and earbuds to consider

Shop even more top-rated headphones and earbuds. They're not on sale but these ear devices are an excellent choice for tuning out the world and tuning in to your favorite audio.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They claim to offer the world's best active noise cancellation, and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears' liking. They also have an "aware mode" that pauses noise cancellation for when you need to hear your surroundings.

If you disliked how bulky the original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds felt, there's good news: The QuietComfort Earbuds II are one-third smaller than their predecessor. They're water- and sweat-resistant, too, so you can wear them to the gym.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer six hours of battery life in a single charge, and come with a charging case that holds three additional charges (24 hours of battery life in total). You can control music, answer calls and adjust the volume by simply tapping your earbuds instead of having to use your phone. These Bluetooth 5.3-compatible earbuds are available in black and soapstone colors.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $299

JLab Go Air Tones wireless earbuds



Looking for an inexpensive stocking stuffer this holiday? These JLab wireless earbuds are an affordable way to get in on the skin-toned earbuds trend. They come in seven neutral shades and offer 32 hours of listening time.

"These are the best overall earbuds that I own, and I have Samsung Live buds. The fit is comfortable, and battery life is long," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "The sound is amazing! It's not audiophile level, but the highs are crisp enough and the bass deep enough for a very pleasurable listening experience."

JLab Go Air Tones wireless earbuds, $25

JLab Studio Pro Bluetooth wireless over-ear headphones

If you're looking to gift solid, over-ear headphones at a great price point, consider these JLab Studio Pro headphones. They offer 50 hours of wireless playtime. Many Amazon reviewers praised these headphones for how comfortable they are. The headphones include cloud foam cushions around the ears, which are easily adjustable for a comfortable fit.

They also have a built-in microphone with voice assistant for hands-free calling.

JLab Studio Pro Bluetooth wireless over-ear headphones, $40

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo

These 4.4-star-rated wireless earbuds from Anker are definitely budget-focused. Don't expect the luxe features or top-tier sound quality you'd get from a pair of $200 earbuds. But Amazon reviewers say these sub-$50 earbuds are amazing for the price.

"The sound is good, better than average but it's not a Hi-Fi audiophile's acoustic dream" Amazon reviewer Greg says. "For the pounding I'm giving these buds while cycling, running, working out, working in the yard and just about every other sweat-soaked activity, they definitely step up to the plate and perform."

They've got real gym chops too: The lightweight Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo earbuds are rated IPX7 waterproof (protected against temporary immersion), so they can be rinsed off after workouts. They promise a secure fit as well, boasting a twist-and-lock design that stays in place.

The Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo running headphones last for roughly five hours on a single charge, with an extra 15 hours of charge available via the included wired charging case.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo, $42

Anker Life P3 active noise-canceling earbuds

It's important to note that not all active noise cancellation features are the same -- some work better than others, and generally, you get what you pay for. That said, the budget-minded Anker Life P3 wireless earbuds are getting praise from reviewers for their fit, sound quality and three-mode active noise cancellation (powered by three microphones on each earbud), available through the Anker Soundcore app.

The Anker Life P3 earbuds (available in five colors) are a good choice for the gym: They're IPX5-rated for water resistance, so they can handle sweat, and last for seven hours on a single charge. The included wireless charging case extends battery life to a full 35 hours, making them a great choice for travel, too. And should they get lost, the Soundcore app's "Find My Headset" feature will help track them down via sound alerts.

Anker Life P3 active noise-canceling earbuds, $80

More early Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now



While there's still some time to wait until the official Black Friday 2022 sales start, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Check out our early Black Friday deal articles.

