All the early Black Friday sales starting today: Walmart, Macy's and more

Long gone are the days of Black Friday being one day. This year, many Black Friday sales are already on, with several starting today. Get the details ahead.

55" TCL 4-Series Roku TV with 4K resolution, $188 (reduced from $298)

Apple AirPods Pro, $159 (reduced from $170)

Shark EZ bagless self-empty robot vacuum, $258 (regularly $449)

Pre-Black Friday sales at Walmart, Macy's and Tuft & Needle start today. Learn more about them below, plus shop even more early Black Friday deals ahead.

Walmart Deals for Days

Walmart's early Black Friday sale, Deals for Days, starts today. The retailer is offering deep discounts on a variety of items, including Keurig coffee makers, AirPods, HP Chromebooks and more.

Walmart will release a new batch of deals every Monday through Nov. 28. Each week, Walmart+ members will have exclusive early access to shop the new deals for seven hours before the deals are made available to the public.

11.6" HP Chromebook: $79

Walmart

Whether you're streaming, doing schoolwork or playing light mobile games, this 11.6-inch HP Chromebook is a great, inexpensive chromebook option. The device has metal reinforce corners and is 122cm drop-tested, so it's a durable option if you're looking for a Chromebook to take on the go or to gift to a young student.

At $79, it's an unbeatable deal for a Chromebook from a respected brand.

11.6" HP Chromebook (4 GB RAM, 32 GB storage), $79 (reduced from $98)

Lenovo Tab M8: $79

Walmart

If you're looking for an affordable tablet this holiday season, check out the Lenovo Tab M8. The tablet offers an eight-inch HD display that's great for streaming videos. The battery life is fairly long, with up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet also comes with a built-in kids-mode with Google Kids Space, making it a great gift for children.

Lenovo Tab M8, $79 (reduced from $119)

Keurig K-Express Essentials single-serve coffee maker: $35

Walmart

The Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker is a compact, single-serve coffee maker that makes a great addition to dorm rooms, home offices or cramped kitchens. The coffee maker features a 32 oz water reservoir, so you don't need to refill the machine in between cups. It is one of the more affordable models in the Keurig coffee maker lineup -- and you can get an even better deal now at Walmart.

Keurig K-Express Essentials single-serve coffee maker, $35 (reduced from $50)

55" TCL 4-Series Roku TV with 4K resolution: $188

Walmart

Fans of the super-simple Roku platform will enjoy this TCL smart TV with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 4-Series model is stunning for the price.

55" TCL 4-Series Roku TV with 4K resolution, $188 (reduced from $298)

Apple AirPods Pro (1st generation): $159

Apple

The Apple AirPods Pro are a CBS Essentials bestseller. Our readers love the AirPods Pro for their active noise-cancellation tech, well-fitting design and great sound quality. They're water-resistant, as well, and offer up to 24 hours of battery life with the included case.

Now on sale at Walmart for $159, the older model of the Apple AirPods Pro offers a great deal.

Apple AirPods Pro, $159 (reduced from $170)

JBL Flip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker: $59

Walmart

The JBL Flip 4 is a 4.4-star-rated, waterproof Bluetooth speaker. The device delivers 20 watts of sound and offers up to 12 hours of playtime. It's rated IPX7 waterproof, meaning it can deal for a time with being submerged in up to three feet of water. You can save $40 on the JBL Flip 4 right now during Walmart's Deals for Days

JBL Flip 4, $59 (reduced from $99)

Shark EZ robot vacuum with self-emptying base: $258

Walmart

This Shark robot vacuum is one of the best deals we've found on a self-emptying robot vacuum this season. It can be controlled via an app or voice control to clean carpets and hard floors. After each cleaning session, the device automatically empties itself into its bagless self-empty base, so you won't have to empty it time and time again.

Shark EZ bagless self-empty robot vacuum, $288 (regularly $449)

Gourmia 6 quart digital air fryer: $38

Walmart

This 6-quart air fryer has 12 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake and dehydrate. It has a touchscreen, and a preheat option. The best part is that it's currently only $38.

Gourmia 6 quart digital air fryer, $38 (reduced from $79)

Shark Pet cordless stick vacuum: $144

Walmart

This Shark stick vacuum is a great option for people with multiple pets and severe allergies. It features a self-cleaning brush roll and HEPA filtration. Shark claims the device traps 99.9 percent of dust and allergens. Its CleanTouch dirt ejector allows for hands-free dirt disposal.

Shark Pet cordless stick vacuum, $144 (reduced from $259)

Pokemon Cards Darkrai V Star premium collection: $20

Walmart

This Pokemon card set includes one etched foil card, one standard foil cord, one oversize foil card, eight Pokémon TCG booster packs, one Vstar marker and a code for Pokemon TCG live. It makes a great gift for Pokemon fans and card collectors.

Pokemon Cards Darkrai V Star premium collection, $20 (reduced from $40)

Macy's Black Friday Early Access Sale

Macy's Black Friday Early Access Sale starts today with sale prices on clothes, shoes, jewelry, handbags, toys, home goods and more. Even more specials will drop next week.

Tuft & Needle's Black Friday Pre-Sale

Tuft & Needle's Black Friday Pre-Sale is here. Save up to $750 on mattresses, plus save up to 25% on sleep accessories.

More Black Friday deals available today

There are already plenty of Black Friday deals to be found at Best Buy, Amazon and more now. Shop some of them ahead.

iRobot Roomba i7+: Save $400

iRobot

The Roomba i7+, one of the more advanced robot vacuum models you can buy, features a three-stage cleaning system with powerful suction that's great at picking up pet hair. It's smart enough to learn the layout of your home and clean in neat rows, while staying out of areas you don't want it to go.

This CBS Essentials reader-favorite vacuum is low maintenance, too: The included cleaning base requires emptying once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba i7+, $650 (reduced from $900)

Ninja Mega kitchen system: $100

Ninja via Amazon

This Ninja kitchen system has everything you need for smoothies, dressings, dips and more. The 72-ounce blender pitcher features Ninja's total crushing technology to easily blend ice and frozen foods. The system comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups. The cups come with to-go lids.

The system includes a food processor equipped with a chopping blade, and an extra dough blade that Ninja says can mix up to 2 pounds of dough in 30 seconds.

It's $100 off at Best Buy now.

Ninja Mega kitchen system, $100 (regularly $200)

15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop: $1,000

Best Buy

The Acer Predator Helios 300 features a fast 12th generation Core i7 processor and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. The laptop offers a 3ms overdrive response time for high-performance gaming. Right now you can score this top-rated gaming laptop for $500 off.

15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop, $1,000 (reduced from $1,500)

Microsoft Surface Pro 8: Save $400

Amazon

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is the latest model in the lineup and another great gift option. It is the first Microsoft Surface device built on the Intel Evo platform with a core i7 processor, providing improved graphics, performance and battery life. Score this 2-in-1 device on sale now at Best Buy ahead of Black Friday.

13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (Intel core i7), $1,200 (reduced from $1,600)

You can also save on the Intel Core i5 model right now.

13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (Intel core I5), $800 (reduced from $1,100)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: Save $30

Samsung

Samsung's highly coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2, are an excellent gift for fitness enthusiasts or music lovers. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for users with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $120 (reduced from $150)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: Save $50

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are designed with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience.

Fans of live shows may want a pair -- and they can get a great deal on them right now at Best Buy.

Samsung Galaxy Live, $100 (reduced from $150)

55" Sony Bravia XR 4K smart TV : Save $600



Best Buy

This 55-inch smart TV from Sony is on sale now at Best Buy. The TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker.

This smart TV comes with access to Google TV and works with most voice assistants.

55" Sony Bravia XR 4K smart TV, $1,300 (reduced from $1,900)

58" Samsung TU690T Series 4K smart Tizen TV: Save $50



Best Buy

This Samsung smart TV features a crystal UHD with 4K resolution and advanced color accuracy. It is compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple AirPlay.

This is a great affordable option if you want a high-quality smart TV at a decent price -- and it's even more affordable right now thanks to Best Buy's early Black Friday sale.

58" Samsung TU690T Series 4K smart Tizen TV, $400 (reduced from $450)

Theragun Pro: $500 (save $100)



Best Buy

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.

Theragun Pro, $500 (reduced from $600)

Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells: $350 (save $80)

Bowflex via Best Buy

Each dumbbell in this Bowflex SelectTech set can be adjusted from 5 pounds up to 52.5 pounds in 2.5 pound increments, all with the turn of a dial. This one set can replace an entire (heavy!) set of thirty standard dumbbells. They're rated 4.8 stars at Best Buy.

Says one Best Buy reviewer: "Quality product, packaged well and easy to assemble and operate. Just follow the directions thoroughly. I highly recommend the stand designed for these."

Right now at Best Buy, you can get just the adjustable dumbbells for $350 (save $80), or get a dumbbell package that includes a stand with media rack for $480 (save $130).

Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbells, $350 (reduced from $430)

Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells with stand, $480 (reduced from $610)

JBL Live 660NC wireless on-ear headphones: $150

Amazon

These over-the-ear headphones promise up to 50 hours of battery life and feature noise-canceling and ambient-aware technology. Phone calls and virtual assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant can be managed with the buttons on the ear-cup.

JBL live 660NC wireless noise-canceling headphones, $150 (regularly $200)

The best early Black Friday deals you can get at Amazon

Here are some of our picks for the best deals at Amazon's early Black Friday sale.

Apple iPad 9: $298



Apple via Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It offers up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $298 (reduced from $329)

Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $367 (reduced from $398)

Apple iPad Air 5: $520

Apple via Amazon

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Available in five colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (pink), $520 (reduced from $599)

The 256 GB iPad Air 5 is also available in five colors; prices vary. The best deal we saw was for the space gray model (pictured) with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)

Apple iPad Mini 6: $399

Apple via Walmart

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $399 (reduced from $499)

Amazon has a wider range of inventory -- and a good deal -- on the Wi-Fi and cellular model with 64 GB of storage. Choose from four colors.

Apple iPad Mini 6 with celluar connectivity (64 GB), $599 (reduced from $649)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25 (50% off)



Amazon

Amazon's in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote, and supports Dolby Atmos Audio.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

Reload $100 on an Amazon gift card, get a $12 Amazon credit

Amazon

Amazon gift cards make great stocking stuffers. Amazon is offering a $12 credit when you reload an Amazon gift card with $100 or more for the first time.

Amazon gift card reload deal: Reload $100, get a $12 credit

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum: $599

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $599 (reduced from $800)

The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. (A cleaning station is not included.)

iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $349 (reduced from $650)

Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer: $160



Amazon

The Cosori Dual Blaze air fryer connects to your phone, so you can scan the barcode of your favorite frozen foods to get the ideal temperature and time settings. This smart air fryer can also be operated by voice command.

The kitchen gadget uses dual heating elements and Cosori's 360 ThermoIQ technology to make real-time temperature adjustments during cooking, so you'll get evenly cooked and crisped food, without having to shake or flip whatever's in your basket. The non-stick basket is dishwasher safe.

Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer (6.8 quart), $160 (reduced from $180)

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5: $300

This Ring Alarm set brings together three components: Amazon's video-capturing Echo Show 5; the Ring Indoor Cam; and, an eight-piece Ring Alarm system, featuring a Ring Alarm keypad, a base station, a motion detector, a range extender and four contact sensors. The bundle is rated 4.7 stars (out of 5) by Amazon users.

As with other Ring DIY home-security systems, other (sold-separately) pieces can be added as your needs change or grow. And, yup, because of the Amazon-Ring connection, the Ring Alarm system works with Alexa (as do the Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5, natch).

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5, $300 (reduced from $385)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $1,105



Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $1,105 (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB), $1,186 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $878



Amazon

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. It also includes aesthetic improvements such as a slimmer design and a new Bespoke edition.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256 GB), $878 (reduced from $1,100)

Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5: $135



The Ring video doorbell bundle features a 1080p HD outdoor camera with enhanced features that let you see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet or PC.

Receive mobile notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors.

Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5, $135 (reduced from $185)

65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV: $1,811



Amazon

This 4K smart TV with Alexa built in has a 65-inch OLED display. The LG TV adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically to provide the best viewing experience, no matter what you are watching. It is also a popular choice for gaming due to its 120 Hz refresh rate and gaming mode feature.

65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV, $1,811 (regularly $2,297)

65" TCL QLED 6-Series with 4K resolution: $950

Amazon

If you're already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you're not particularly tech-savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform will enjoy this TCL model with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 6-Series model is stunning for the money.

65" TCL QLED Roku 6-Series with 4K resolution, $950 (reduced from $1,500)

Bio-Oil skincare set: $24



Amazon

Treat your scars, stretch marks and dry skin with this Bio-Oil skincare set including a travel-size skincare oil, dry skin gel and body lotion.

Bio-Oil skincare set, $24 (reduced from $32)

Cetaphil daily facial cleanser: $14

Amazon

Cleanse your face daily with this gentle Cetaphil cleanser that minimizes the appearance of pores. This cleanser that's ideal for sensitive skin fights against dryness, irritation, roughness, tightness and a weakened skin barrier.

Cetaphil daily facial cleanser, $14 (reduced from $17)

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV: $330

Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV is a mid-size television that's the ideal size for many living rooms. The device comes with a Fire TV Alexa voice remote; use it to find favorite apps, movies and shows, check the weather and more.

55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV, $330 (reduced from $520)

