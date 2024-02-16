The best Presidents' Day deals to shop at Amazon this weekend

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple Watch 9: $329 and up (save $70)

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the most recent in Apple's smartwatch lineup, outside of the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 model. It's packed with advanced capabilities that take the standard Apple experience to new heights. Seamlessly pairing with your iPhone, the Series 9 enables calling, messaging, app access and more on the go.

This wearable is designed to support virtually every activity and need. Health insights like ECG and menstrual cycle tracking join must-have basics like fitness metrics and crash detection. New intuitive features such as double tap, which controls calls and music with two fingers, demonstrate Apple's relentless innovation. And the svelte, iconic styling looks as stellar on the wrist as it functions.

The Apple Watch 9 (41 mm) normally sells for $399 at Apple, but this weekend you can get this top-rated smartwatch starting at just $329 at Amazon, the lowest price we've ever seen. The larger, 45 mm Apple Watch 9 is on sale for $359, reduced from $429. That's one heck of an Presidents' Day Apple Watch deal.

Philips Water GoZero UV self-cleaning smart water bottle: Save $19



This self-cleaning bottle has a UV-C LED technology that eliminates 99.999% bacteria and 99.9% viruses from your water and removes any odors. The UV-C light activates when you tap the bottle cap, or automatically every two hours to keep your bottle clean.

Just charge the bottle via USB and it will stay clean for 30 days. Drinks in this bottle will stay hot for up to 12 hours or cold for up to 24 hours.

The bottle comes with a two-year warranty.

Amazon reviewers recommend this reusable water bottle for travel. "I mostly fill this bottle at airports and feel much safer drinking it after it's been through UV sterilization," an Amazon reviewer says. "It also saves me from buying and disposing of $3 to $4 plastic water bottles each time I fly."

Find this bottle in three colors and two sizes. Prices vary. The 20-ounce color shown is $56, reduced from $75.

Shark AI Ultra self-empty robot vacuum: 26% off

The 4.2-star-rated Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum has a lot going for it. It has a self-cleaning brush roll, a HEPA filter and a self-cleaning canister, so you never have to empty the vacuum yourself -- the vacuum does so itself in the docking station. It also contains CleanEdge technology that blows air into corners so that it can get to dirt and debris more easily.

The Shark AI Ultra self-empty robot vacuum comes with a corresponding app that lets you set a cleaning schedule or activate cleanings from afar. And if you have Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, you can do this all with voice command. This cleaning machine can run up to two hours on a single charge, and you have about 60 days until the dust bin in the docking station needs to be emptied.

One reviewer wrote that this was "a great addition to their home," adding: "I absolutely love this vacuum! I have had it for several months and have had no issues. I have a medium-sized dog who is very furry and the vacuum cleaner gets all the hair off the floor. I have hardwood floors with area rugs and throw rugs at the doors and the sweeper manages all the different areas and heights of rugs with no problems."

Normally priced at $650, you can get this robot vacuum at Amazon for just $478 this Presidents' Day.

Shark Vertex Pro lightweight cordless stick vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins: 14% off

The Shark Vertex Pro cordless stick vacuum has a 60-minute runtime and detaches from the brush head to be converted into a handheld vacuum. It has a self-cleaning brush roll, HEPA filtration, and, unlike some other cordless vacuum models, comes with a light to help you better see the dust piling up on your floors.

We really like the vacuum's flexible wand, which can bend (to an extent) under furniture to clean harder-to-reach areas. When not in use, the Shark Vertex Pro can be configured half its size and stay upright for easy storage.

The vacuum has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. One customer wrote, "This is not a cheap vacuum. You get what you pay for. It's worth every cent. We have hardwood floors and area rugs that need vacuuming often. We have a gravel driveway and that requires daily vacuuming. This vacuum has amazing suction and is powerful. Gets the job done with ease. Also, don't even get me started on the bendable arm. It's a game changer."

The price of the Shark Vertex Pro varies by color. You'll save the most on the black colorway: Normally $430, it's just $370 at Amazon now.

Apple AirTag 4-pack: 20% off



The Apple AirTag is still the gold standard when it comes to smart trackers. This compact tracker syncs flawlessly with devices like the Apple iPhone, iPad and MacBook. It may be about the size of a quarter, but that doesn't keep it from being a powerful tracker.

With the U1 ultra wideband chip, the AirTag offers precision location, making the search for your lost items pinpoint-accurate. And with the expansive Find My network, whether it's a wayward wallet or elusive keys, they're searchable even if you're seeking a device that may be turned off. (Sometimes thieves think, wrongly, that a turned-off device will keep you from finding it.)

Plus, there's no constant scramble for a charger. The AirTag's battery life lasts up to a year. When it's dead, you can just replace the internal CR2032 battery. You'll also receive alerts if you happen to walk off without something with an AirTag attached to it -- and warnings if your phone happens to detect an unknown AirTag traveling with you, too.

You can buy these smart trackers individually, but you'll get the best deal on a four-pack right now. The four-pack typically retails for $99 at Apple, but it's marked down to $79 on Amazon.

Diaper Genie signature trash can gift set: 17% off



This trash can for diapers keeps nasty odors at bay. It comes with 48 trash bags that can hold a total of up to 2,256 newborn-size diapers.

This trash can has odor-locking clamps and a foot pedal for hands-free use.

"The bag holders are super cool on the underside -- love that you can have a backup refill ready to go," an Amazon reviewer says.

The 4.6-star-rated Diaper Genie signature gift set is currently $75, reduced from $90.

Instant Vortex Plus six-quart air fryer: 25% off



What immediately stands out about the Instant Vortex Plus air fryer is the ability to actually see what you're cooking thanks to the basket's convenient window. This isn't a common feature among air fryers.

You can adjust the cooking temperature of your food between 95 to 400 degrees, though if you'd prefer to take the guesswork out of cooking entirely, you can choose from six preset cooking options available on the machine. These include air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate. There's so much you can cook in this, you might find yourself using your stovetop and oven significantly less.

With the air fryer, according to the brand, you can cook wings, fries, nuggets and more using 95% less oil than conventional methods. Use the roast setting to cook marinated meats, the bake option for bread, buns and cakes, the broil option for melting cheese on dishes such as nachos and the dehydrate option for making your own dried fruit and jerky at home.

One Amazon customer wrote, "Should have gotten one of these long ago! No need for the two of us to heat a large oven. Just pop our food in this speedy little oven and it's done in no time. Cleaning is a breeze too. One thing we really like is grilled cheese sandwiches -- crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside in just a few minutes!"

Dewalt cordless drill and impact driver power tool combo kit: 42% off



This lightweight Dewalt power tool combo kit includes one 20-volt Max lithium impact driver and one 20-volt Max Lithium drill driver, two 20-volt lithium-ion 1.3AH battery packs, one 20-volt maximum charger and a contractor bag.

Constructed with a compact and lightweight design that can easily navigate small spaces, this set features one-handed bit loading, 300-UWO of power and a 3-LED light right offering visibility without shadows.

You can purchase this terrific Dewalt combo kit at Amazon for $139 (reduced from $239). It's rated 4.8 stars by Amazon reviewers.

FlexiSpot Deskcise Pro V9: $120 off with coupon

FlexiSpot/Amazon

It's no wonder FlexiSpot's whisper-quiet desk bike has gone viral. The Deskcise Pro V9 features a digital display to track workout duration, calories burned and speed. There are eight resistance levels, allowing you to work out at the intensity of your choice. There is even a spot for your Stanley cup on the center console.

What makes this desk bike stand out is the adjustable desktop, which can be moved forward, backward and up and down for seated and standing positions. While you pedal, you'll be able to keep up on work, return emails, or even watch a show on an iPad or computer.

When you're not using your new bike, you'll be able to quickly and easily move it to a corner. The bike sits on easy-rolling casters that feature gravity sensor wheel locks that keep it from moving while you pedal. The feet are foldable, too, allowing the bike to take up less space when not in use.

The FlexiSpot Deskcise Pro V9 is available in black and white. Find it at Amazon for $380 with coupon, reduced from $500.

Le Creuset Heritage three-piece rectangular baking dish set: 31% off

Le Creuset's Heritage rectangular baking dishes are made of stone, a material known for its durability and even heat distribution. These baking dishes can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees in the oven and the high-heat environment of a broiler. Just make sure to position it at least 2.5 inches below the heating element.

You can also put these baking dishes in the freezer and microwave, making them great for storing and reheating leftovers. The stoneware is finished with a beautiful enameled coating that makes the dishes nonstick and scratch-resistant, so unlike nonstick cookware, you can use metal utensils when stirring or taking bakes out of the dishes. Plus, all the beautiful colors available, which include the brand's signature Caribbean shade, will look great sitting in the middle of the dinner party table.

This baking dish set has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "We have used [the baking dishes] for everything from brownies to lasagna and everything has cooked perfectly with no staining to the dish! Plus these look fantastic in our kitchen!!"

Waterpik Aquarius water flosser: 20% off

The Waterpik Aquarius water flosser is attached to a water reservoir with a cable. It features 10 settings, a massage mode for gum stimulation and a built-in timer that pauses at 30 seconds and 1 minute in case you want to track your flossing time. The reservoir holds enough water for 90 seconds of use total. (Don't worry, that's a long time to be flossing.)

This water flosser comes with seven tips so multiple family members can use it. Waterpik claims this flosser removes up to 99.9% of plaque and is up to 50% more effective than dental floss.

Score this bestselling water flosser for 36% off right now at Amazon, where it's on sale for $79 (reduced from $100). This water flosser is rated 4.6 stars.

Best Presidents' Day furniture deals to shop at Amazon

Presidents' Day is historically one of the best times of the year to buy furniture (including mattresses), and judging by the deals at Amazons, this year will be no different. Check out some of our top furniture picks below, or read our article on the best Presidents' Day furniture deals at Amazon.

Bidiso lift top coffee table: Save $20 with coupon

Available in seven color options, this traditional coffee table has a secret. The top pulls up to transform it into a small table that can be used for dining, while revealing a storage compartment underneath. The Bidiso lift top coffee table is an Amazon bestseller and can be assembled in under 10 minutes.

The table measures 21.6 x 39.3 x 15.7 inches and features a rounded corner design to avoid damage and injury. It emphasizes modern and stylish character with a high-end feel. The table features high-strength particleboard construction with four solid wood feet for stability.

"This is clearly a laminate table, not real wood," says one Amazon reviewer about this 4.6-star-rated coffee table. "But, it looks nice, and we don't have to worry about someone putting a cold drink on the top and ruining it. It wears like a kitchen countertop."

During Amazon's Presidents' Day sale, this coffee table can be yours for just $215 after applying the $20 coupon.

Yaheetech recliner chair single sofa: $110 (save 12%)

If you're looking for a comfy chair for your living room that's perfect for extended binge watching sessions, this budget reclining single sofa chair in your answer. It comes in nine colors, so you can choose one to match your room's existing decor.

This 4.3-star-rated sofa chair measures 33.5 x 26.5 x 39.5 inches and is made using polyester boucle fabric, engineered wood, foam and fiberfill. The footrest offers an adjustable angle between zero and 90 degrees. Actual seat depth is 19.7 inches and the chair's maximum weight capacity is 265 pounds.

You can get this chair at Amazon's Presidents' Day sale for just $110, reduced from $135.

Ironck kitchen island with storage: $140 (save $110)

If you need extra food preparation space in your kitchen or a moveable table that can be used with optional stools for dining, check out this kitchen island on wheels. It's available in white or black and offers plenty of storage.

It measures 15.35 x 47.25 x 35.05 inches and features easy-glide drawers, a two door cabinet, along with a three tier open shelf on the side. The opposite side has a hanging paper towel rack.

This wheeled kitchen island is made from MDF board, which gives it plenty of structural strength and durability. On the bottom are four easy to move swivel wheels, two of which include brakes.

For a limited time, you can snag this kitchen island for just $140 at Amazon's Presidents' Day sale after coupon, or $110 off its regular price.

Delta Children Gio mini crib: 15% off



This modern crib comes with a water-resistant crib mattress. It's height is adjustable, so it can grow with your baby. It's available in both white and black colorways.

"I love the size," an Amazon reviewer says. "It is light and fits through the doorway, so I can bring it out to my living room if needed."

The 4.4-star-rated Delta Children Gio mini crib is currently $161, reduced from $190.