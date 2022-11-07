Walmart's early Black Friday sale, Deals for Days, starts today. Here are the top 10 best deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

Walmart's early Black Friday sale, Deals for Days, starts today. The retailer is offering deep discounts on a variety of items, including Keurig coffee makers, AirPods, HP Chromebooks and more. Check out the top 10 deals at the sale to get the best savings on top-rated products.

See all the deals: Walmart's Deals for Days sale

55" TCL 4-Series Roku TV with 4K resolution, $188 (reduced from $298)

Keurig K-Express Essentials single-serve coffee maker, $35 (reduced from $50)

Shark Pet cordless stick vacuum, $144 (reduced from $259)

Deals for Days is Walmart's annual early Black Friday sale. The sale starts today, and Walmart will release a new batch of deals every Monday through Nov. 28. Each week, Walmart+ members will have exclusive early access to shop the new deals for seven hours before the deals are made available to the public.

We've compiled the top deals from the first week of Deals for Days to help you cut through the clutter and get straight to the biggest discounts and best products. Be sure to check back each week for a new list of deals from Walmart.

Top 10 Walmart Deals for Days deals

Shop the best featured deals available now at Walmart's Deals for Days sale.

11.6" HP Chromebook: $79

Walmart

Whether you're streaming, doing schoolwork or playing light mobile games, this 11.6-inch HP Chromebook is a great, inexpensive chromebook option. The device has metal reinforce corners and is 122cm drop-tested, so it's a durable option if you're looking for a Chromebook to take on the go or to gift to a young student.

At $79, it's an unbeatable deal for a Chromebook from a respected brand.

11.6" HP Chromebook (4 GB RAM, 32 GB storage), $79 (reduced from $98)

Lenovo Tab M8: $79

Walmart

If you're looking for an affordable tablet this holiday season, check out the Lenovo Tab M8. The tablet offers an eight-inch HD display that's great for streaming videos. The battery life is fairly long, with up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet also comes with a built-in kids-mode with Google Kids Space, making it a great gift for children.

Lenovo Tab M8, $79 (reduced from $119)

Keurig K-Express Essentials single-serve coffee maker: $35

Walmart

The Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker is a compact, single-serve coffee maker that makes a great addition to dorm rooms, home offices or cramped kitchens. The coffee maker features a 32 oz water reservoir, so you don't need to refill the machine in between cups. It is one of the more affordable models in the Keurig coffee maker lineup -- and you can get an even better deal now at Walmart.

Keurig K-Express Essentials single-serve coffee maker, $35 (reduced from $50)

55" TCL 4-Series Roku TV with 4K resolution: $188

Walmart

Fans of the super-simple Roku platform will enjoy this TCL smart TV with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 4-Series model is stunning for the price.

55" TCL 4-Series Roku TV with 4K resolution, $188 (reduced from $298)

Apple AirPods Pro (1st generation): $159

Apple

The Apple AirPods Pro are a CBS Essentials bestseller. Our readers love the AirPods Pro for their active noise-cancellation tech, well-fitting design and great sound quality. They're water-resistant, as well, and offer up to 24 hours of battery life with the included case.

Now on sale at Walmart for $159, the older model of the Apple AirPods Pro offers a great deal.

Apple AirPods Pro, $159 (reduced from $170)

JBL Flip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker: $59

Walmart

The JBL Flip 4 is a 4.4-star-rated, waterproof Bluetooth speaker. The device delivers 20 watts of sound and offers up to 12 hours of playtime. It's rated IPX7 waterproof, meaning it can deal for a time with being submerged in up to three feet of water. You can save $40 on the JBL Flip 4 right now during Walmart's Deals for Days

JBL Flip 4, $59 (reduced from $99)

Shark EZ robot vacuum with self-emptying base: $258

Walmart

This Shark robot vacuum is one of the best deals we've found on a self-emptying robot vacuum this season. It can be controlled via an app or voice control to clean carpets and hard floors. After each cleaning session, the device automatically empties itself into its bagless self-empty base, so you won't have to empty it time and time again.

Shark EZ bagless self-empty robot vacuum, $288 (regularly $449)

Gourmia 6 quart digital air fryer: $38

Walmart

This 6-quart air fryer has 12 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake and dehydrate. It has a touchscreen, and a preheat option. The best part is that it's currently only $38.

Gourmia 6 quart digital air fryer, $38 (reduced from $79)

Shark Pet cordless stick vacuum: $144

Walmart

This Shark stick vacuum is a great option for people with multiple pets and severe allergies. It features a self-cleaning brush roll and HEPA filtration. Shark claims the device traps 99.9 percent of dust and allergens. Its CleanTouch dirt ejector allows for hands-free dirt disposal.

Shark Pet cordless stick vacuum, $144 (reduced from $259)

Pokemon Cards Darkrai V Star premium collection: $20

Walmart

This Pokemon card set includes one etched foil card, one standard foil cord, one oversize foil card, eight Pokémon TCG booster packs, one Vstar marker and a code for Pokemon TCG live. It makes a great gift for Pokemon fans and card collectors.

Pokemon Cards Darkrai V Star premium collection, $20 (reduced from $40)

