Upgrade your kitchen before Christmas: The best early Black Friday refrigerator and range deals

Cooking is a huge part of the holidays. Is your kitchen up to the task?

There's still time to upgrade your range and refrigerator before guests arrive. We've found the best early Black Friday deals on large appliances at Best Buy, Samsung and more.

The top products in this article:

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,726 (reduced from $4,140)

Samsung Bespoke four-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,564 (regularly $4,399)

GE Profile smart slide-in electric induction range, $2,000 (reduced from $2,160)

Below, find the best early Black Friday refrigerator and range deals on Samsung, LG, GE and more appliance brands.

Upgrade your kitchen in time for the holidays with these top-rated appliances, many of which have smart capabilities and must-have functions and features.

The best refrigerator deals

Find sale prices on Samsung and LG fridges.

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub: $3,726

Samsung

This 4.6-star-rated Samsung refrigerator features a beverage center that gives you water in two different ways: You can choose from an internal dispenser, or you can use the built-in pitcher that automatically refills. There's even an option to infuse a flavor.

"This design is brilliant," wrote a Samsung customer. "Each door is small enough to open. There are no handles which makes it being against the wall so much easier. There's no ice maker on the left side of the door to hinder how much you can see on the left side. Opening it at a 90-degree angle is all you need to do everything that you need. It's completely flat which makes opening it to the wall so much easier (if you notice a lot of fridges are domed at the front which does not give you space to open door against the wall)."

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,726 (reduced from $4,140)

Samsung large capacity 3-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub: $2,299

Samsung

This full-depth Samsung refrigerator is rated 4.5 stars. Use this refrigerator's Samsung's Family Hub feature to control your smart appliances and devices straight from your fridge door.

The fingerprint-resistant refrigerator features a full-width bottom drawer big enough to hold party platters, beverages and more. The Samsung kitchen appliance includes an external filtered-water-and-ice dispenser, as well as all-around cooling and multi-vent technology to maintain even air circulation on every shelf.

This refrigerator is on sale at both Samsung and Best Buy. You'll get the best deal at Samsung.

Samsung large capacity 3-door French door refrigerator with Family Hub, $2,299 (regularly $3,099)

Samsung Bespoke four-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub: $3,564



Samsung

Our bestselling Samsung refrigerator is $396 off right now.

The spacious 29-cubic-foot fridge has a 4.9-star rating. The home appliance features Samsung's Family Hub. The smart fridge feature can control your phone, computer, TV, smart doorbell, Nest thermostat and Samsung home appliances. It can share photos, stream music and more. The Family Hub feature lets you see inside your fridge from anywhere (via your connected device), search recipes based on what you have on hand, plan weekly meals and even send cooking instructions to your Samsung smart oven.

Like all Bespoke Samsung refrigerators, this Samsung refrigerator's exterior is totally customizable. Choose from a variety of refrigerator panel colors and finishes.

Samsung Bespoke four-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,564 (regularly $4,399)

LG smart freestanding side-by-side refrigerator: $2,099

LG via Appliances Connection

This LG smart freestanding refrigerator has some cool features, including InstaView. Knock twice to illuminate the window panel and see all your favorite food and beverages without ever opening the door. This LG fridge features a craft ice maker that automatically makes batches of different kinds of ice (crushed, cubed, round) and a water dispenser that automatically removes up to 99.99% of bacteria in its nozzle after 24 hours.

The refrigerator features Wi-Fi connectivity and can be controlled remotely using the LG ThinQ app.

LG smart freestanding side-by-side refrigerator, $2,099 (regularly $2,409)

The best range deals

Find sale prices on GE, Frigidaire, Samsung and more ranges.

GE Profile smart slide-in electric induction range: $2,000

Wayfair

This customer-loved GE Profile induction range has a 4.6-star rating.

This GE range be controlled entirely by your smartphone. It includes a feature that lets you synchronize the clocks on your range and GE over-the-range microwave as well as synchronize the range burners with any GE over-the-range microwave or GE vent hood, vent fan or light.

"We love our new GE Profile induction range," wrote an Appliances Connection customer. "Heating is immediate and precise. It's incredibly efficient. Love having all the controls in front."

GE Profile smart slide-in electric induction range, $2,000 (reduced from $2,160)

Frigidaire Gallery Series induction range: $1,299

Frigidaire Store via Amazon

The brand claims that this 4.4-star-rated Frigidaire induction range can boil water 50% faster than a gas or electric cooktop. The kitchen appliance can self-clean with a fast steam-cleaning option.

It features an air fryer function, a powerful convection fan and temperature precision technology for the most accurate baking and roasting.

Frigidaire Gallery Series induction range, $1,299 (regularly $1,390)

LG smart Wi-Fi-enabled induction slide-in range: $2,099



LG

This 6.3-cubic-foot capacity LG smart induction range is outfitted with LEDs that display power levels next to each cooking element. Its induction elements heat super quickly and offer even cooking.

This 4.2-star-rated range offers convection baking. Its heating element is mounted on the rear wall, instead of the bottom, for more even heat.

The entire device can be controlled remotely using LG's ThinQ App.

"We love the range. It boils water much faster than gas and the top is so easy to keep clean," wrote an LG customer who purchased the kitchen appliance.

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled induction slide-in range, $2,099 (reduced from $3,099)

LG smart Wi-Fi-enabled true convection InstaView electric range: $999

LG

Save big on this 6.3-cubic-foot LG electric range right now.

The smart LG home appliance is outfitted with five burners and includes an air-fryer function. The entire device can be controlled remotely using LG's ThinQ App. Check the progress of your meal by knocking twice on the oven's window to activate the interior light.

"Loving this stove," wrote an LG customer who purchased the home appliance. "The features are amazing. The convection oven and air-fryer options are the best. The burners heat up fast."

LG smart Wi-Fi-enabled true convection InstaView electric range, $999 (regularly $1,349)

Samsung smart Bespoke slide-in electric range: $2,069

Samsung

Samsung's Bespoke line lets you customize the appearance of your kitchen. Color coordinate your refrigerator with this electric range. Choose from the colors "navy steel" or "Tuscan steel."

The fingerprint-resistant appliance features Samsung's fastest burner ever (3600 W). The five-burner cooktop includes dual- and triple-ring burners for cooking with different-sized pots and pans.

This gas cooktop and electric oven duo is fully Wi-Fi-connected and voice-enabled. Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app.

Samsung smart Bespoke slide-in electric range, $2,069 (reduced from $2,300)

Amana freestanding electric range: $600

Best Buy

This Amana freestanding electric range features a ceramic cooktop surface, an extra-large viewing window and a storage drawer to hold cookie sheets, pots and pans. The appliance includes a Shabbat mode.

"I love how it looks, how it bakes and how it cooks," wrote a Best Buy customer who purchased the Amana. "Features are great. Blended beautifully in my kitchen and it matched my countertops. Price met our budget."

Amana freestanding electric range, $600 (regularly $870)

More early Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now



While there's still some time to wait until the official Black Friday 2022 sales start, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Check out our early Black Friday deal articles.

