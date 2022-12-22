Chicago winter storm: blizzard-like conditions, frigid temps coming ahead of Christmas weekend

Chicago winter storm: blizzard-like conditions, frigid temps coming ahead of Christmas weekendget the free app
The first major winter storm of the season is bearing down on the Chicago area, with the first snow arriving in Chicagoland by Thursday morning, strong winds blowing in by the afternoon, and temperatures plunging to the single digits by Thursday night, and the bitter cold staying through Christmas.
CBS Chicago will have regular updates throughout the day on Thursday and Friday as the storm moves through. Read below for the latest information on the storm, and watch us live on CBS News Chicago, where we'll have regular updates on our stream.
Chicago Weather Alert: Winter storm warning begins Thursday
A Winter storm warning for Chicago goes into effect Thursday at noon. Widespread snow develops Thursday afternoon and evening.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from 9 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday (Christmas Eve) for DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and McHenry counties; from noon Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday for Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kankakee, and Will counties; and from 3 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday for Lake, Newton, and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana. A blizzard warning has been issue for Porter County, Indiana, from 3 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday, where the combination of snow and strong winds will lead to dangerous to impossible travel conditions.
The winter storm arrives Thursday, with increasing snow showers in the early morning, then widespread snow by noon and continuing through the evening hours.
Travel conditions will become increasingly bad as the afternoon goes on, with increasing snow and slick roadways. Gusty winds will create blowing snow, reducing visibility and possibly creating blizzard-like conditions Thursday night into Friday, especially in northwest Indiana.
City works ahead of time to tow cars that might obstruct snow plows
On the Near North Side Wednesday, the city was out ahead of time ticketing and towing cars parked in areas where snow plows have a hard time getting through. The message is to go move your car right now if it's parked in an illegal or questionable spot.
They towed six cars first thing Wednesday morning.
"The goal is to keep the snow plows moving; to keep them on their designated routes without having to take any detours," said Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd).
At four specific Near North side intersections, snow plows have had a really hard time getting through in the past. Those intersections are:
- Clark and Maple streets
- Chicago and Michigan avenues
- Inner Lake Shore Drive and Superior Street
- Pearson Street and Dewitt Place.
Evanston opts for environmentally-friendly way to keep streets safe during snowfall
Evanston is preparing for at least 4 inches of snow in the coming snowstorm – and they are using something environmentally friendly to treat the roads.
In the salt tank at the Public Works Agency, fresh water mixes with salt to create between 4,000 and 6,000 gallons of brine, which is used to pretreat the roads in Evanston.
"It gets to a certain salinity which is somewhere between 22.5 and 23.3% salt to water," said Daniel "Chizel" Kwiecinski, a heavy equipment operator in Evanston.
Beet Heet and Bio Melt-64 are also added. The environmentally-friendly products help when the temperatures reach 15 degrees. That's when salt loses its effectiveness on the roads. The mixture is combined with salt to be spread on the streets.
A gallon of brine costs 12 cents to make. One ton of salt costs about $80.
Chicago volunteers construct tents for the homeless as brutal storm approaches
For those who don't have a home, the next few days are dangerous and can be deadly. A tent city is set up at Roosevelt Road and Des Plaines Street beside the Dan Ryan Expressway, and volunteers are stepping up to ensure their safety with the safest tents.
"We're building ice fishing tents. So we have OSB subflooring as well as housing insulation, like panel insulation on top. We will have 160 built this year. So, it's a lot," Andy Robledo told CBS 2's Noel Brennan.
Robledo said donations pay for the tents and survival gear that his team delivers to locations around the city.
Winter weather closures: Christkindlmarkets, Wrigley Winterland, and more
Facing a looming winter storm that is expected to bring blowing snow and frigid temperatures starting Thursday, the three Christkindlmarkets in the Chicago area will be closing early.
Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago and Christkindlmarket in Aurora will close at 4 p.m. Thursday,and remain closed on Friday and Saturday, meaning Thursday will be the last day to enjoy those two German-themed holiday markets.
Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville at Gallagher Way will be closed Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, but plans to reopen on Monday, and will be open daily from Monday through New Year's Eve.
Winterland at Gallagher Way – which includes Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville and takes place partially on the ballfield at Wrigley Field – will also be closed Thursday, Friday, and Saturday – but plans to reopen Monday.
Inside the ballpark right on the playing field, the also features carnival rides and games, the Gallagher Ice Rink and ice bumper cars, a lodge with hot and cold beverages, and a row of private chalets.
The Adler Planetarium will also be closed this weekend due to dangerous conditions.
Adler said in a statement:
"Due to forecasted snowy and blizzard-like weather conditions, along with dangerously cold temperatures in the Chicagoland area, and recognizing that the safety of our guests and staff are our highest priority, the Adler Planetarium will be closed for public business hours on Friday, December 23, and Saturday, December 24, 2022. We will also be closed as scheduled on Sunday, December 25, Christmas day."
The planetarium will reopen for its normal business hours on Monday, Dec. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Lincoln Park Zoo will also be closed on Friday due to high winds and extreme cold, and the ZooLights festival will be canceled. ZooLights ticketholders are asked to check their email for more information.
The Chicago History Museum will also be closed Friday and Saturday due to the storm.
City officials outline plans for clearing roads, keeping Chicago safe
City officials said Wednesday that ahead of the winter storm, plow crews are on standby – and some private vendors are already on call.
"We're going to be out there. We're going to have a full fleet out there – 300,000-plus vehicles out there – to try to keep up with it," said Department of Streets and Sanitation Commissioner Cole Stallard.
Stallard said Chicago has 400,000 tons of salt stockpiled for the winter.
"We work year-round to develop our snow program," Stallard said.
Also on deck are with 300 pieces of equipment at the ready to clear streets. But private vendors are on call too.
"So we have the ability to put 300 pieces of equipment out on the street," Stallard said. "We can call our friends at other departments and our private vendors to bring that number up over 750 if need be."
Support and Family Services Commissioner Brande Knazze is reminding people warming centers will be open – and extra workers will be out trying to help the homeless.
"We'll have overnight teams all night. Our teams will be out," Knazze said. "We've increased the number of teams that we're adding going into the holiday weekend."
Driving over het next two days is expected to be treacherous. Commissioner Stallard had a suggestion for parents.
"Talk to your young drivers. We have drivers that are going to drive to high school. We have drivers that are going to go last-minute Christmas shopping," Stallard said. "Talk to those young drivers, because they're going to see a perfectly clear road they're going to drive down – and a block later, it's going to be whiteout conditions, possibly."
Chicago Department of Transportation Commissioner Gia Biagi said the city also has new, specialized equipment to clear bike paths – though of course, few are likely to be going around riding bikes in the snowstorm.
Indiana activating 150 National Guard members in advance of winter storm
Facing a blizzard warning in parts of northwest Indiana from the looming winter storm, Gov. Eric Holcomb has activated nearly 150 members of the National Guard to help motorists in need.
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is urging Hoosiers to stay off the roads from Thursday evening and through the weekend, unless absolutely necessary. If you do have to drive, give snow plows plenty of time and room to clear the roads of snow and ice.
Indiana also will activate its State Emergency Operations Center beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday to monitor the storm and coordinate response efforts.
Timing, snow amounts, and other hazards Thursday and Friday
SNOW TIMING AND AMOUNTS
Snow begins in far northwest Illinois late Wednesday night. The snow makes it to the far western suburbs (De Kalb County, etc.) by 8 a.m. Thursday, and gets to the city of Chicago by 11 a.m., and to northwest Indiana counties by early afternoon.
Snow totals are expected to reach 2-7" for the Chicago area. Porter and LaPorte counties in northwest Indiana will see more snow with strong winds coming in off the lake. Porter could total 7 or 8 inches and LaPorte could total more than a foot.
WIND
The wind picks up as we go through Thursday afternoon. They're really powerful Thursday night through Friday, with sustained winds of up to 39 mph, and gusts of up to 50 mph. Strong winds continue through Friday.
Those winds will pick up the snow that has fallen, and could create blizzard conditions in some areas. The falling snow should end early Friday, but the snow on the ground can still create a blizzard. It's called a ground blizzard.
BLIZZARD
Criteria: Sustained wind or frequent gusts of 35 mph. Falling snow or blowing snow on the ground lowering visibility to ¼ mile or less for a period of 3 hours.
FLASH FREEZE
We start Thursday pretty mild. Road salt does its job, but as temperatures crash Thursday afternoon, the wet roads can freeze. The ice that forms can be under the snow, and it all makes for dangerous driving conditions. A flash freeze is a possibility.
CRASHING TEMPS AND WIND CHILLS
The official temperature for Chicago, measured at O'Hare Airport, will be around 32 degrees at 10 a.m. Thursday, dropping to 12 degrees by 4 p.m., and as low as -4 at 7 a.m. Friday. The wind chill is 26 at 10 a.m. Thursday, -6 at 4 p.m. and -31 at 7 a.m. on Friday.
Winter storm to bring frigid temps; where to keep warm in Chicago and Cook County
The Chicago Department of Family and Support Services operates six warming centers across the city whenever temperatures drop below freezing. The warming centers are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
Englewood Community Service Center
1140 West 79th Street, Chicago, IL 60620
312-747-0200
Garfield Community Service Center
10 South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612
312-746-5400
Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center
4314 South Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL 60653
312-747-2300
North Area Community Service Center
845 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
312-744-2580
South Chicago Community Service Center
8650 South Commercial Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617
312-747-0500
Trina Davila Community Service Center
4312 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639
312-744-2014
Masks are required inside the warming centers. The Garfield Community Service Center is open 24 hours a day to provide help finding emergency shelter.
You can also call the city's 311 non-emergency service line, or download the CHI311 app to find a warm place to go on nights or weekends.
Chicago public libraries and Chicago Park District buildings can also be used as warming centers during normal business hours, and might serve as warming centers on evenings, weekends, or holidays as needed.
In suburban Cook County, there are 19 available warming centers at various city and village buildings in the list below:
Airlines advise travelers to check weather conditions before heading to the airport
Flying out of town for the holiday? As the first major winter storm brings heavy snow, strong winds, and dangerous cold on Thursday and Friday, airlines want people heading for the airport to double check online and plan ahead.
Santa Claus and his reindeer helpers were out at O'Hare International Airport on Wednesday, trying to bring a little holiday cheer to stressed-out travelers. Airlines are preparing for flight cancellations and delays on Thursday and Friday because of the big winter storm coming in.
Most airlines are allowing customers to re-book without paying any extra charges.
CPS to have full-day of classes Thursday, but no after-school programs due to winter storm
With extreme winter weather arriving ahead of the Christmas weekend, Chicago Public Schools announced it is canceling all after-care and out-of-school-time programming on Thursday.
A mix of heavy snow, strong winds and low temperatures will start moving into the western suburbs by Thursday morning, reaching the city by midday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect starting at noon on Thursday for Cook County.
CPS notified parents on Wednesday that all schools will be open for a full day of classes on Thursday, but all after-school programs will be canceled Thursday due to the weather. Winter break for students begins on Friday, and no classes had been scheduled even before the storm.
Friday is a "school improvement day" for teachers, and sources said teachers have been told they can work remotely.
O'Hare travelers prepare for long lines and cancelations ahead of the severe weather
t's now a race against the clock for travelers going in and out of Chicago airports.
Airlines are getting ready for cancellations and delays and some travelers have had to pay a hefty price to get out before the storm.
CBS 2's Noel Brennan spent the day at O'Hare where people traveling on Tuesday were grateful to be leaving before the winter now storm. O'Hare was full of calm and stress - before the storm.
"I'm trying to get home for Christmas," laughed one traveler.
Chicago shoppers pack the stores to avoid the severe storm on Thursday
The next couple of days are shaping up to be a double whammy for consumers who haven't quite finished up their Christmas shopping and now have to get ready for a pending snow storm.
For the procrastinators out there, it's a formula for disaster. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos hit the road to see how shoppers were getting by.
With a possible blizzard like conditions set to hit Chicago and just four days left until Christmas, there was no shortage of chaotic scenes like these: The lines at this Costco on the South Side just kept going.
The traffic jam in the parking lot was another story.
One man who managed to get everything done on his Costco run offered up some sound advice.
"Just make a list. Know exactly what you were going in there for. So you could be in and out and you don't waste time," said one shopper.
Be prepared to change plans for the road as snowstorm bears down
With a monstrous snowstorm coming to the Chicago area this week, the Illinois Department of Transportation is already warning drivers to change their travel plans.
As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, what travel will actually look like on Thursday and Friday all depends on how the storm hits – which is not yet certain. But with strong winds expected, IDOT is already prepared for blowing and drifting snow.
And gearing up for that snow, wind, and freezing temperatures, IDOT is at the ready.
"This is something we prepare for all year long, so we're ready," said IDOT communications manager Maria Castaneda.
How to stay safe when severe winter weather hits
With dangerously cold wind chills, high winds and potentially a lot of snowfall, here are some ways the National Weather Service has advice for how people in the storm's path can keep safe as the winter storm hits on Thursday and Friday.
General safety tips for those who may need to brave the cold during extreme winter weather include dressing in layers, covering exposed skin and limiting their time outdoors.
Also recognize the signs of conditions related to exposure to extreme cold like frostbite or hypothermia.
Signs and symptoms of frostbite include redness or pain in any skin area may be the first sign. Other signs include a white or grayish-yellow skin area, skin that feels unusually firm or waxy and numbness. A victim is often unaware of frostbite because frozen tissue is numb.
Hypothermia often occurs at very cold temperatures. Signs and symptoms in adults include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech, and drowsiness. In infants, look for bright, red and cold skin and very low energy.
If a person's body temperature is below 95 degrees, get medical attention immediately.
Don't forget about pets. During extremely cold weather, bring them indoors and make sure they have a warm dry place with plenty of food and water.
Home and vehicle prep
Be sure to have at least three days' worth of water and food, all necessary medications, a first aid kit, salt, a shovel, a cell phone charger and other assistive technology devices.
The high winds expected later this week could result in power outages. In the event your power goes out, close blinds or curtains to keep in some heat. Close off rooms to avoid wasting heat. Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight warm clothing. Eat and drink. Food provides energy to warm the body. Avoid caffeine and alcohol. Stuff towels or rags in cracks under doors.
ComEd getting ready for severe weather and possible power outages
ComEd is getting crews and equipment ready in case the winter storm causes any power outages.
The utility company isn't just concerned about heavy snow and ice, but the high winds that could bring down power lines. You can report power problems by texting OUT to 2-6-6-3-3 or calling 1-800-EDISON.
Police and fire stations and hospitals will get priority for restoration if there's an outage.
O'Hare and Midway airports prep for winter storm ahead of busy Christmas weekend
City leaders are preparing for major impacts ahead of this week's winter storm, especially at the airports, where the Chicago Department of Aviation expects nearly 3 million passengers for the Christmas weekend.
Officials are advising anyone planning to travel for the holiday weekend to arrive early and give yourself extra time to make your flight in case of traffic or long lines at the airport.
So far, Southwest, United, and American airlines are waiving change, rebooking, and difference in fare fees for flights out of Midway and O'hare airports between Wednesday and Friday due to the looming winter storm that could bring blizzard conditions from Thursday night through Friday evening.
Airport and airline officials have said, if you can, arrange for a flight before Thursday or after Friday to avoid the storm.
So far, there haven't been any mass cancelations at the airports.
Either way, airport officials have said they are ready for anything.
"We are well-prepared for the impending storm that's predicted to start Thursday night, maybe tomorrow night. We have 500 staff members who are ready to work 24/7, and 350 pieces of snow removing equipment. Lots of salt and lots of and deicer for the roadways," said Chicago Department of Aviation spokeswoman Karen Pride.
How will this year's Christmas weather compare to past years?
A winter storm is arriving ahead of Christmas. CBS 2 looked into how this year's conditions compare to past historic years.
A strong storm is expected to hit Chicagoland with just about everything -- cold temperatures, high winds, dangerous wind chills and potentially significant snow Thursday evening through Friday. The lows on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are likely to be in the single digits. Wind chills will likely be well below zero on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
High temperatures are expected to be near 18 degrees with lows in the single digits on Christmas Day, which compared to nearly 40 years ago would have been pretty pleasant.
The coldest reported Chicago Christmas was in 1983 when low temperatures dropped to -17 degrees. The high temperature that year was only -5 degrees. Christmas Eve that year was even colder than Christmas Day, with a low of 25 below zero.
If you can believe it, the warmest Chicago Christmas was reported just a year before in 1982 when high temperatures reached 64 degrees. Our archive coverage shows that Lake Michigan was blue and brilliant – and there were windsurfers out on the water.
From travel to shopping and worship, winter storm bears down hard on holiday plans
A serious winter weather system is coming to the Chicago area this week just before Christmas – and it's demanding center stage for everyone from Amazon to the airlines and the Chicago Archdiocese.
The strong storm is expected to hit Chicagoland with just about everything -- cold temperatures, high winds, dangerous wind chills, and potentially significant snow – and even blizzard conditions – Thursday evening through Friday. Indeed, shoppers, travelers, and worshipers alike are feeling the threat as it bears down.
As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Monday night, traveling will be more than punishing to some people leaving town even if the snowfall amounts to half of some of the projections.