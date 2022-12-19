Airlines advise travelers to check weather conditions before heading to the airport

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As dangerously frigid temperatures and conditions arrive this week, airlines want people heading for the airports to plan ahead.

According to American Airlines "when severe weather or other uncontrollable events impact your flight and travel dates, you may be able to change your trip with no change fee."

The airline has a link for Winter weather - Midwestern U.S. for travel alerts. American Airlines has a list of cities and conditions regarding change.

If you're traveling to/through/from:

· Appleton, Wisconsin (ATW)

· Bloomington / Normal, Illinois (BMI)

· Cedar Rapids, Iowa (CID)

· Champaign / Urbana, Illinois (CMI)

· Columbia, Missouri (COU)

· Des Moines, Iowa (DSM)

· Fort Wayne, Indiana (FWA)

· Grand Rapids, Michigan (GRR)

· Green Bay, Wisconsin (GRB)

· Indianapolis, Indiana (IND)

· Kalamazoo / Battle Creek, Michigan (AZO)

· Kansas City, Missouri (MCI)

· La Crosse, Wisconsin (LSE)

· Madison, Wisconsin (MSN)

· Milwaukee, Wisconsin (MKE)

· Minneapolis / St. Paul, Minnesota (MSP)

· Moline, Illinois (MLI)

· Omaha, Nebraska (OMA)

· Chicago, Illinois (ORD)

· Peoria, Illinois (PIA)

· Rochester, Minnesota (RST)

· Rochester, Minnesota (FSD)

· South Bend, Indiana (SBN)

· Springfield, Illinois (SPI)

· St. Louis, Missouri (STL)

· Traverse City, Michigan (TVC)

· Waterloo, Iowa (ALO)

· Wausau, Wisconsin (CWA)

The change fee is waived it you:

· Are traveling on an American Airlines flight

· Are booked in any fare class, including Basic Economy

· Bought your ticket by December 19, 2022

· Are scheduled to travel December 21 - 23, 2022

· Can travel December 19 - 30, 2022

· Don't change your origin or destination city

· Rebook in the same cabin or pay the difference

The changes must be booked by December 23, 2022 and completed within a year of the original ticket date. A difference in fare may apply. If your trip is eligible, you can make a one-time change online. Here's how:

· Find your trip

· If your trip is eligible, you'll see the option to 'change trip' in the toolbar go to Find your trip.

If you can't change your trip online, call Reservations for help or click here to Contact Reservations.

For Southwest Airlines, there's information flyers on that carrier should pay attention to. For forecasted weather conditions for the cities and dates below, our scheduled service may be disrupted (flights may be delayed, diverted, and/or cancelled):

Wednesday-Friday, December 21-23

· Chicago (Midway), IL (MDW)

· Chicago (O'Hare), IL (ORD)

· Denver, CO (DEN)

· Des Moines, IA (DSM)

· Detroit, MI (DTW)

· Grand Rapids, MI (GRR)

· Indianapolis, IN (IND)

· Kansas City, MO (MCI)

· Milwaukee, WI (MKE)

· Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN (MSP)

· Omaha, NE (OMA)

· St. Louis, MO (STL)

Those holding reservations to/from/through the cities listed above can rebook in the original class of service or travel standby (within 14 days of their original date of travel between the original city-pairs and in accordance with our accommodation procedures) without paying any additional charge.

Those who purchased their itinerary via Southwest.com or through the mobile app can reschedule their travel plans online or from their mobile device.

People who didn't buy a ticket via Southwest.com can call 1-800-435-9792 to talk to customer service and fliers in the U.S. scheduled to travel internationally have to call 1-800-435-9792 for assistance with rebooking.