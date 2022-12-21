Chicago Public Schools cancel after-care, extra curriculars for Thursday ahead of winter storm

Chicago Public Schools cancel after care, out of class programs on Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) – With extreme winter weather in the forecast later this week, Chicago Public Schools announced it is canceling all after-care and out-of-school-time programming on Thursday.

A mix of heavy snow, strong winds and low temperatures is Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Storm Watch ahead of Christmas starting around midday on Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect starting at noon on Thursday for Cook County.

CPS said its plan as of Tuesday evening was to hold classes on Thursday, but it is possible it may dismiss students early due to the weather conditions.

"We will continue monitoring the weather forecast closely and will make a final decision tomorrow (Wednesday, December 21) about our plan for holding classes on Thursday," the district said in a statement.

Families can expect a final decision from CPS on Wednesday.

There are no classes on Friday.