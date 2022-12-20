Officials: Be prepared to change plans for the road as snowstorm bears down

Officials gear up for snow on roadways with winter storm coming

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With a monstrous snowstorm coming to the Chicago area this week, the Illinois Department of Transportation is already warning drivers to change their travel plans.

As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, what travel will actually look like on Thursday and Friday all depends on how the storm hits – which is not yet certain. But with strong winds expected, IDOT is already prepared for blowing and drifting snow.

And gearing up for that snow, wind, and freezing temperatures, IDOT is at the ready.

"This is something we prepare for all year long, so we're ready," said IDOT communications manager Maria Castaneda.

Castaneda carved out some time for a virtual interview with Molina on Tuesday, between back-to-back meetings on storm preparations.

"We also are making sure everything is ready to go; that our trucks are fully full of salt," she said.

IDOT has about 300 trucks, just in Chicago – and 1,800 across the state.

And they're recommending you get ready, too.

"No matter what your plans are, you know, please look at those and try to adjust as needed," she said.

That could mean anything from a holiday road trip out of state to a drive within the state – or even just the city. IDOT is already sounding the alarm when it comes to the roads - and advising avoiding travel entirely, if possible.

With 50-plus mile per hour winds expected, visibility could be a major issue. So will ice, with dropping temperatures - and snow removal depends on when and where the storm hits.

It is something IDOT continues to monitor closely, across the state.

"Don't be out if you don't have to be," Castaneda said. "Try to plan now. We've got a few days here."

If you have to be out in the storm, experts say you ought to have a full tank of gas and a fully charged cellphone.

Municipal officials from the City of Chicago and suburban communities said they are in full prep mode, too.

The Chicago Department of Transportation was not able to provide an interview Tuesday, but emphasized winter storm readiness ad safety plans from the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

The OEMC said it would be holding a news conference with other city departments on Wednesday.

The cities of Evanston and Naperville also said they would have information on plans for the winter storm on Wednesday.

Illinois State Police released this statement:

"The Illinois State Police will be patrolling the roadways along with Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) crews who will be treating the roadways and responding to weather emergencies throughout the weekend. Throughout Illinois, we are expecting periods of snow, rain, wind causing slick roadways and poor visibility. "We encourage everyone to stay at home if the roadways become too dangerous to travel upon. If you must travel please take it slow, increase your following distance, and always wear your seatbelt. For more safety tips please visit our website at Traffic and Safety (illinois.gov). "For regular updates on statewide road conditions, visit www.gettingaroundillinois.com. You also can follow IDOT on Facebook and Twitter."